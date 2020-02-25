World
Refurbishment in Architecture

Rathgar House / Peter Legge Associates

Rathgar House / Peter Legge Associates

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation, Extension
Rathgar, Ireland
  Area: 493.0
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Aisling McCoy
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Kells Windows, Millers, Porter, TECU®
  • Design Team: Patrick Lloyd, Peter Legge, Cornelia Hope, Hugh O’Rourke
  • Engineering: CORA Consulting Engineers
  • Landscape: Digby Brady Landscape Design
  • Clients: Private
Text description provided by the architects. This renovation of, and extension to, a large Victorian end-of-terrace house in Rathgar, saw the upper levels stripped back to their original features and proportions, with insensitive additions removed, so as to again reveal the essential character of the spaces.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
On the lower level, a subtle remodeling of the interior improves function and circulation, and a new extension to the rear provides additional contemporary open plan living space addressing the garden.

Section
Section
Taking influence in form from the curve of the existing rear façade, this sedum roofed extension is finished in lime render with brownished brass sheeting to the oak window frames and reveals and looks to complement the existing with a restrained lustre.

Project location

Address: Rathmines, Rathgar, Co. Dublin, Ireland

Peter Legge Associates
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Extension Ireland
Cite: "Rathgar House / Peter Legge Associates" 25 Feb 2020. ArchDaily.

