World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Poland
  5. House with the Hole / RS + Robert Skitek

House with the Hole / RS + Robert Skitek

Save this project
House with the Hole / RS + Robert Skitek

© Tomasz Zakrzewski © Tomasz Zakrzewski © Tomasz Zakrzewski © Tomasz Zakrzewski + 39

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses, Houses Interiors, Sustainability
Mikołów, Poland
  • Lead Architects: Robert Skitek
  • Clients: Agnieszka and Robert Skitek
  • Engineering: Eng. Marian Urbanik
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

Text description provided by the architects. The plot has a significant slope of terrain to which the house has been matched. The main idea was to protect and highlight a view after entering the plot. That's why the hole comes to existence.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Save this picture!
Level 0
Level 0
Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

The levels of the daytime part situated perpendicularly to the road are lowered in accordance with the existing terrain. A garage has been located in a separate part. Both blocks are connected by a higher situated bedroom part. After entering the plot you can immediately find yourself on the terrace, which leads directly to the living room space. Thanks to the large glazing part in the living area, the terrace has been extended significantly. The house is largely glazed on the west and south sides. Protection against overheating is the system of external blinds, appropriate selection of glass and mechanical ventilation. Wooden terrace and a garden are located behind a building on the south side.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

Inside, the space is maximally open. Applies to both day and night parts. The living area is dominated by the blackness of the walls, concrete ceilings are left without plastering. The addition is ash solid wooden elements – stairs, shelves, rungs. A big plant pot was placed on the floor in front of the southern glass wall.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

The night part is kept in white. Also, here concrete ceilings were not plastered. Large glazing is completed by two big skylights - above the living area and above the bathtub and washbasins in the sleeping area.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
RS+ Robert Skitek
Office

Products

Glass Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Sustainability Poland
Cite: "House with the Hole / RS + Robert Skitek" 07 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934345/house-with-the-hole-rs-plus-robert-skitek/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream