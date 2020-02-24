World
Khesht-Baf House / Imagearchitects

Khesht-Baf House / Imagearchitects

© Mohammad Hossein Hamzeloui © Mohammad Mahdi Sharafatpeima © Mohammad Hossein Hamzeloui

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Housing
Tehran, Iran
  • Architect In Charge: Navid Tavallaie , Armin Shayanpour , Mohammad Mahdi Sharafatpeima
  • Clients: Ahmad Damarchali
  • Landscape: Imagearchitects
  • Executive Manager: Elyas damirchi
  • Executive Team: Amir Hossein Khavas Sefat
  • Supervisor: ED.group
  • Mechanical Engineer: Ali Shahbazi
  • Electrical Engineer: Mohammad Barati
© Mohammad Hossein Hamzeloui
© Mohammad Hossein Hamzeloui

Text description provided by the architects. Khesht-Baf building located in west part of Tehran. The architecture of the building was handed over to the IMAGE ARCHITECTS when the construction of the skeleton and concrete was completed. Khesht-Baf 4 floors, two of which are underground and used for swimming pool, gym, parking lot, storage room and mechanical room. The first and second floors are residential units.

© Mohammad Hossein Hamzeloui
© Mohammad Hossein Hamzeloui
First floor plan
First floor plan
North elevation
North elevation
© Mohammad Mahdi Sharafatpeima
© Mohammad Mahdi Sharafatpeima

The main challenge in this project was to create a space that meets the needs of Iranian life for two brothers living a modern life in a pre-constructed building with a strange and immaculate body. In the first phase, separating the interior and exterior portions, spaces were provided for the activities of the two families in the roof garden, backyard and pool and gym. In addition, spatial separations within each unit were attempted to create a hierarchy and privacy.

© Mohammad Hossein Hamzeloui
© Mohammad Hossein Hamzeloui

One of the things to do in this regard is to add movable partitions inside the unit that separate the living and dinning room space. These panels increase the flexibility of the space for the user to make the space smaller or larger depending on the requirements and capacity. Keeping privacy with surrounding buildings on the one hand and the view of the local park on the other made it difficult to decide on the extent and type of facade openings.

© Mohammad Hossein Hamzeloui
© Mohammad Hossein Hamzeloui

Therefore, curved panels were designed for the building's facade, with parametric patterns that feature openings that limit the visibility of the street into the rooms while enhancing the visibility of the interiors to the green space on the west side of the building. This visual control induces a sense of security and a sense of relaxation in the spaces. In addition to the fundamental foundations of Iranian beliefs and customs, this privacy is also based on the principles of climate.

© Mohammad Hossein Hamzeloui
© Mohammad Hossein Hamzeloui

Creating lattice parametric shells can provide the needed heat in the winter, but annoying sunlight in the summer can't get in the room. In addition, the city's visual pollution filter was also a target controlled by brick panels. The framing of the view from the inside out as well as the fluidity of the parameter expanded frame and  patterns make the viewer experience a dynamic view. In addition to the popular design issues, the need for a quick start-up of the construction and economic issues made the panels and architectural elements of the building modular.This increased the speed of operation of the building.

© Mohammad Hossein Hamzeloui
© Mohammad Hossein Hamzeloui

Project location

Address: Shahrak-e Gharb, District 2, Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran

