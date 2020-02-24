Connemara II House / Peter Legge Associates

+ 30

Design Team: Patrick Lloyd, Peter Legge, Cornelia Hope, Hugh O’Rourke

Engineering: CORA Consulting Engineers

Contractor: Greentec Ecological Homes Ltd.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Peter Legge Associates

Text description provided by the architects. This dwelling, in the far west of Connemara, was built to replace an existing derelict and nondescript house that previously stood on the site.

Designed to have minimal visual impact from the access road and adjacent beach, its gradual reveal is of a larger, more dynamic intervention than first impressions, built between rocky outcrops, and with panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean to the south.

Raised up to protect against rising sea levels, it is an exercise both internally and externally in the combination of vernacular forms, traditional and modern materials, and contemporary detailing.

Sensitive to the place but with its own character, a new home by the ocean.