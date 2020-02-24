World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ireland
  5. Connemara II House / Peter Legge Associates

Connemara II House / Peter Legge Associates

Save this project
Connemara II House / Peter Legge Associates

Courtesy of Peter Legge Associates © Niall Dolan © Kelvin Gillmor © Kelvin Gillmor + 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Letterfrack, Ireland
  • Design Team: Patrick Lloyd, Peter Legge, Cornelia Hope, Hugh O’Rourke
  • Engineering: CORA Consulting Engineers
  • Contractor: Greentec Ecological Homes Ltd.
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Peter Legge Associates
Courtesy of Peter Legge Associates

Text description provided by the architects. This dwelling, in the far west of Connemara, was built to replace an existing derelict and nondescript house that previously stood on the site.

Save this picture!
© Kelvin Gillmor
© Kelvin Gillmor

Designed to have minimal visual impact from the access road and adjacent beach, its gradual reveal is of a larger, more dynamic intervention than first impressions, built between rocky outcrops, and with panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean to the south.

Save this picture!
© Kelvin Gillmor
© Kelvin Gillmor
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Kelvin Gillmor
© Kelvin Gillmor

Raised up to protect against rising sea levels, it is an exercise both internally and externally in the combination of vernacular forms, traditional and modern materials, and contemporary detailing.

Save this picture!
© Kelvin Gillmor
© Kelvin Gillmor

Sensitive to the place but with its own character, a new home by the ocean.

Save this picture!
© Kelvin Gillmor
© Kelvin Gillmor

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Peter Legge Associates
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Ireland
Cite: "Connemara II House / Peter Legge Associates" 24 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934297/connemara-ii-house-peter-legge-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream