World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. How Effective is Laminated Bamboo for Structural Applications?

How Effective is Laminated Bamboo for Structural Applications?

Save this article
How Effective is Laminated Bamboo for Structural Applications?

Mass timber has been hailed as the solution to architecture’s notorious sustainability problem – that buildings account for nearly 40% of global energy use is by now a worn and overcited fact. But timber isn’t the world’s only renewable material, and architects and engineers have begun looking elsewhere for other possible steel and concrete replacements. One such possibility that has recently come to light is engineered or laminated bamboo, a highly sustainable and structurally impressive material. Below, we investigate how laminated bamboo is made, what its primary qualities are, and how it compares to timber.

© José Tomás Franco © José Tomás Franco © José Tomás Franco © José Tomás Franco + 10

Save this picture!
© José Tomás Franco
© José Tomás Franco

Often called laminated bamboo lumber or LBL, this material has been looked into as an alternative structural material because of the naturally sustainable and structural qualities of bamboo. With a faster-growing rate and shorter harvest cycle than timber, bamboo forests supposedly have up to four times the carbon density per hectare of spruce forests. Additionally, it is often found it parts of the world with more limited timber resources, making it a better option for certain areas that can consequently circumnavigate issues of timber transportation and thus higher costs and energy use.

Save this picture!
© José Tomás Franco
© José Tomás Franco

As a structural material, the properties of LBL vary depending on the way in which it is processed. Generally, the material is engineered by combining raw bamboo culm with a laminated composite. However, there are three different primary methods with which LBL is made. The first utilizes roller press crushers to flatten and smooth the culm into zephyr mats. These are then stacked and adhered to each other to create a panel. Another method feeds the culms through a splitter machine, creating strands that are then placed together and glued, while a third involves cutting each culm in half, flattening it, and then once again gluing them together. These methods are all tested and compared in a 2011 investigation for the Journal of Materials in Civil Engineering, with the resulting interpretation that the third is the most cost-/resource-efficient and the best option for structural applications. This conclusion stems generally from the method’s higher dimensional stability and modulus of rupture, although a number of different properties were considered.

Save this picture!
Conceptual Diagram. Image © José Tomás Franco
Conceptual Diagram. Image © José Tomás Franco

Compared to timber, structural bamboo is surprisingly strong, with up to three times the structural capacity as normal timber. Despite this, there remain some concerns about the bamboo’s resilience, as it decays more quickly than wood if not treated with the right preservatives.

Save this picture!
<a href='http://www.ovalpartnership.com/en/work/project/INTEGER-Kunming-Bamboo-House'>INTEGER Kunming Bamboo House</a>. Image © The Oval Partnership
INTEGER Kunming Bamboo House. Image © The Oval Partnership

Additionally, the cost of LBL can vary greatly depending on location. For areas with local bamboo forests, the cost benefits are immense. For places like the U.S., however, shipping costs associated with transporting the bamboo drive up costs by up to four times as much as conventional lumber. Additionally, sustainability benefits decrease significantly when heavy loads of bamboo are needed to be shipped across the globe.

Save this picture!
<a href='http://www.ovalpartnership.com/en/work/project/INTEGER-Kunming-Bamboo-House'>INTEGER Kunming Bamboo House</a>. Image © The Oval Partnership
INTEGER Kunming Bamboo House. Image © The Oval Partnership

While the literature on structural bamboo remains sparse, it appears to have promise as another structurally sound and sustainable alternative to high-polluting conventional building materials. Though more research and consideration needs to be directed to this issue, existing scholarship seems to suggest that when location, production, and preservation are considered, LBL may be a strong contender for the next mass timber.

Related Articles

About this author
Lilly Cao
Author

#Tags

News Articles Sustainability
Cite: Lilly Cao. "How Effective is Laminated Bamboo for Structural Applications?" 29 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934274/how-effective-is-bamboo-for-structural-applications/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream