Real-time Rendering in Architecture Evolves to Become a Natural Workflow Enhancement

The field of architectural visualization has come a long way: It used to be a very time and cost-intensive process that only larger firms could afford and was usually outsourced to specialist companies that let their supercomputers render images for days or even weeks. Whilst this still might sound familiar to some architectural companies, the reality today is that something else is becoming the new standard in visualization: real-time rendering.

Real-time rendering is described as the process of being able to visualize architectural planning data right from a modeling tool (CAD), within seconds. It enables the user to make changes “live” which means whatever amendments or additions are being made in the planning data, are immediately reflected in the photorealistic 3D model that runs in a parallel window. This photorealistic 3D model, also known as a render, can be walked through in the manner of a computer game and can even be experienced in virtual reality.

The leading provider of real-time rendering tools is Enscape, who are providing an easy-to-use software plugin for the most popular CAD systems: Revit, SketchUp, ArchiCAD and Rhino.

Enscape is making architectural visualizations become a workflow enhancement

Enscape’s real-time rendering solution sits right in the working environment of an architect, the modelling tool. One click is enough to send BIM data to the rendering engine that has been designed to render architectural data within seconds and work in direct synchronization with the CAD tool. This makes it easy for architects to use 3D visualizations to help them understand or proof their concepts and ideas at every phase of a project.

The workflow changes in a way that it becomes a natural thing to edit planning data in the modelling tool on one screen and simultaneously visualize 3D experiences on another, even in the very early stages of a project. This make it incredibly easy to allow clients or colleagues to experience the ideas of the architect; fosters greater collaboration amongst all parties and allows amendments to be made and explored instantly.

These walkthroughs of a model can even happen in virtual reality. The immersive and realistic simulations of the future building boost the decision making and design review process and can therefore help to increase project cycle speeds.

Enscape is focusing on BIM data workflows with its new version 2.7

In previous versions of Enscape, there were already many features that made it very easy to not only create but also export and share the photorealistic 3D visualizations, including the ability to export high-resolution images within seconds. A simple-to-use video editor makes it possible to create a video flythrough in minutes, which can also be exported in 4K resolution in a very short amount of time. Additionally, it’s possible to export 360° panorama images and upload them to the cloud, allowing external engineers, contractors, and other stakeholders to access and review a visualization by simply scanning a QR code on a mobile device.

And now, with the new release of version 2.7, Enscape has integrated even more useful features that enhance an architect’s workflow by introducing its new BIM display mode and orthographic views.

Any click on an element in the visualization activates BIM mode which immediately pulls all available BIM data from the rendering and displays it in an easily accessible table on the screen. This allows architects and planners to answer any detailed questions during a design review meeting or a presentation. Another smart addition is the ability to hover over the list of elements once BIM mode is activated to highlight all instances of a chosen element in the rendering. This is a great help in situations when frequently appearing objects like doors or windows need to be identified and data like material or costs need to be discussed.

The orthographic views function enables architects to easily create floor or cross-section views of their models. With the click of a button, Enscape will display a 2D view of the model from any desired angle. It’s such a simple way to obtain a floor plan view which could be used within marketing materials for example.

“This feature is amazingly good, and we have already put it to good use, making plans and axo diagrams. This is a real game-changer for architects, and it allows Enscape to be used for a whole new bunch of stuff. Exciting times! “ - Lasse Herbo Madsen, Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects

Enscape’s addition of BIM display data and orthographic views, together with the other new features that have just been rolled out, enable architects to maximize their design process and reinforces the fact that real-time rendering is quickly becoming a natural workflow enhancement in the architectural world.

