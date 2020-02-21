World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Singapore
  5. Hilltop House / Atelier M+A

Hilltop House / Atelier M+A

Save this project
Hilltop House / Atelier M+A

© Masaki Harimoto © Masaki Harimoto © Masaki Harimoto © Masaki Harimoto + 42

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Housing
Singapore
  • Architect In Charge: Masaki Harimoto, Ng Ai Hwa
  • Furniture: Courtesy of W.Atelier
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Masaki Harimoto
© Masaki Harimoto

Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated in a quiet residential neighborhood between Orchard Road, the upscale shopping street in Singapore, and the UNESCO World Heritage site 'The Singapore Botanic Gardens'. The planning of the house was initiated by the client's requirement for a private gallery to exhibit his art collection. As guests would be invited for viewing of the art collection, the gallery is separated from the other private living spaces.

Save this picture!
© Masaki Harimoto
© Masaki Harimoto
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Masaki Harimoto
© Masaki Harimoto
Save this picture!
© Masaki Harimoto
© Masaki Harimoto

A glass pavilion adjacent to the main structure serves as the entrance to create a formal sense of arrival. It is also a transitional space where circulation splits between guests and family members. Guests move directly to the gallery beside the entrance, while family members proceed via the entrance staircase to the living room and the bedrooms on the upper floors. To take advantage of the high ground with an open city view, the second floor with the living room is the Piano Nobile of the house.

Save this picture!
© Masaki Harimoto
© Masaki Harimoto

A cantilevered terrace extends from the Living room to provide an outdoor space with greenery to assimilate a garden on the ground level. The living room is a L-shaped double volume space in section with a staircase crossing over it to link between the third floor and the roof terrace above. The house is categorized as semi-detached house, one of the most common building typology in Singapore, which shares a common wall with the neighbor. As the common wall does not allow openings, a central inner courtyard is inserted to bring in natural light and ventilation. Around the courtyard, one can enjoy the movement of nature such as the Sun, clouds, rain, the tree as well as the movement and interaction between the family.

Save this picture!
© Masaki Harimoto
© Masaki Harimoto

In order to protect from the tropical sun and rain at the one degree north of equator, the triangular-profiled aluminum fins are installed at the glass openings of the entrance and the living room. The multiple circulation including three staircases, and the interlace of  courtyard and the roof terraces create the architectural promenade where one freely roams about with constantly changing views inside the house.

Save this picture!
© Masaki Harimoto
© Masaki Harimoto

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Singapore

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier M+A
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Singapore
Cite: "Hilltop House / Atelier M+A" 21 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934232/hilltop-house-atelier-m-plus-a/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream