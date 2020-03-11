World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. House Studio Camp O / Maria Milans Studio

House Studio Camp O / Maria Milans Studio

Save this project
House Studio Camp O / Maria Milans Studio

© Montse Zamorano © Montse Zamorano © Montse Zamorano © Montse Zamorano + 23

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Claryville, United States
  • Architects: Maria Milans Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 205.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Montse Zamorano
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Advanced Radiant Design, Autodesk, Bieber Windows, Viroc
  • Lead Architect: María Milans del Bosch
  • Engineering: LIA Engineering, LLC, Luke Amey
  • Consultor: Sustainability Consultant: I + I Studio, Ignacio Medina, Isabel Silvestre
  • Collaborators: Jocelyn Froimovich Hes, RA
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano

Text description provided by the architects. The house-studio is located in the middle of the Catskills’ preserve at an elevation of 2,550 feet. Oak, birch and maple trees flank a small driveway that ends in a sloped clearing. Impact on the site is minimal as the building rises on the existing clearing.

Save this picture!
© Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano

The building is a narrow and long volume (24 x 58 feet footprint) accommodating the site’s slope and location. The first section of the volume is 24 feet long and the roof pitches towards one side, the second volume is 34 feet long with the roof pitching towards the opposite side. To deal with the 10% North-South slope and the 20% East-West slope of the site, we built a concrete slab and a U-shaped retaining wall that opens up towards the opposite side of the driveway, facing the best views of Wildcat Mountain and the valley.

Save this picture!
© Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano
Save this picture!
Detail
Detail
Save this picture!
© Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano

To address drastic temperature swings, strong North-South winds, maximize interior comfort and minimize energy consumption we placed the openings on the East and West facades achieving cross ventilation, optimal exposure to sun radiation and protection from dominant winds.

The insulation is outside the building envelope creating a continuous insulated volume, eliminating thermal bridges and allowing us to leave the structure exposed on the interior. The façade is a cedar rain screen treated with “Shou Sugi Ban”, a Japanese wood-charring technique that protects cedar from water, fire and insects and doesn’t require maintenance. The wood acquires an iridescent texture reflecting the light and colors through all seasons. Furthermore, the weathering of the façade tunes in with the surrounding landscape, constantly attuned with the woods.

Save this picture!
© Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano

Entering through the front door, the interior mimics the approach to the site: a narrow and long space with indirect light coming from the staircase (driveway) and comprising four bedrooms and three bathrooms in two stories; then it opens to a double height space (the clearing) containing living, dining, open kitchen and a studio. Throughout the building we alternate spans of 4’ to locate doors and windows, and 8’ to frame the views.

Save this picture!
© Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano

Three openings and two pitched roofs: The first large opening gives the master bedroom a bird’s eye view of the mountains. The other two large openings flank the double height space showing the mountains on the West and the treetops on the East. The experience of this space changes through the day and the four seasons, receiving natural light from different sides from sunrise to sunset and witnessing the radical change of the surrounding landscape. The material experience of the house-studio varies with the changes in light, leafiness and forest’s colors.

Save this picture!
© Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano

The building becomes a resonance box that intensifies the experience of the outdoors indoors: Its insertion into the site, its volumetry and its materiality express the site’s calling into matter.

Save this picture!
© Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Maria Milans Studio
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "House Studio Camp O / Maria Milans Studio" [Camp O, Casa y Estudio / Maria Milans Studio] 11 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934197/house-studio-camp-o-maria-milans-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream