AI & Architecture Coming to the Pavillon de l'Arsenal in Paris

The exhibition AI & Architecture is coming to the Pavillon de l'Arsenal in Paris, France. Opening on Febraury 27th, the exhibition will showcase work by Stanislas Chaillou on generative design and machine learning. The work explores current scales of experimentation: plans, elevations, structures and perspectives in which AI could already make a contribution, whether real or speculative.

+ 8

Save this picture! Courtesy of Stanislas Chaillou, Pavillon de l'Arsenal

The lecture and exhibition is a collaboration between Stanislas Chaillou, Architect and Artificial Intelligence researcher, with Bastien Dolla, cofounder of habx, and Anders Kvåle, cofounder and president of Spacemaker. As the team outlines, artificial intelligence (AI) has already spread to a number of industries and disciplines, giving them the means to face new challenges and enabling operations that used to be too complex. Its use in architecture is still in its first steps, but the first results are promising, showing the way to many new possibilities. The exhibition will take visitors through the main stages of an evolution that started from the studies on Modularity, Computer-aided Design (CAD), Parametrics and, finally, Artificial Intelligence.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Stanislas Chaillou, Pavillon de l'Arsenal

Save this picture! Courtesy of Stanislas Chaillou, Pavillon de l'Arsenal

This event, produced by the Pavillon de l'Arsenal, showcases for the first time the minds who have initiated a dialogue between technology and discipline. It brings together concrete examples, recent results from various fields of research carried out by university labs and international operators to allow everyone to understand the hybridization of practices.

Research presentation from

Stanislas Chaillou, Harvard University,

Isola & al., Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research (BAIR) Lab

Caitlin Mueller and Renaud Danhaive, Digital Structures Lab at the MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Boston

Kyle Steinfeld, professor, UC Berkeley

The exhibition will be presented at the Pavillon de l'Arsenal from February 27 to April 5, 2020.