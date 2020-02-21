World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Joglo Ngebo House / Umran Studio

Joglo Ngebo House / Umran Studio

Save this project
Joglo Ngebo House / Umran Studio

© Bayu Atha © Bayu Atha © Bayu Atha © Bayu Atha + 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Yogyakarta, Indonesia
  • Architects: Umran Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1100.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Bayu Atha
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hansgrohe, Mortar Utama, Sarasa
  • Architect In Charge: Ilya Maharika
  • Design Team: Raka Affa, Titania Nur Fadillah
  • Engineering: Umran studio
  • Landscape: Umran studio
  • Collaborators: Arinto Wibowo
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Bayu Atha
© Bayu Atha

Text description provided by the architects. Joglo Ngebo is an attempt to create a humane design, combining vernacular and modern architecture. The soft colors and textures of the wooden columns called “Soko” in Javanese combined with the glossy transparent glazing and white metal pergola create a unique experience of how those two architectural eras could intertwine. The material combination of exposed bricks, unfinished concrete, and wood creates a feeling of warmth for the residents in this house.

Save this picture!
© Bayu Atha
© Bayu Atha
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
North elevation
North elevation
Save this picture!
© Bayu Atha
© Bayu Atha

Traditionally, the design of a traditional Joglo (Javanese house) has a “Pendhapa” which serves as a guest room as well as a multipurpose hall, with the residential building is at the back. But due to the need for creating a more compact design to maximize water infiltration, the residential and Pendhapa building are combined, followed by a white metal pergola. The design tries to create a visual connection between the inside and the outside by large frameless glazing to keep a decent amount of light penetration, which were slightly lost due to this combination of Pendhapa and residential building.

Save this picture!
© Bayu Atha
© Bayu Atha

By giving back what we take from the site to the building, this design minimizes carbon footprint, as well as an attempt to be as zero waste as possible. Rosewood trees which were abundant on the site were cut down to create its columns, ceiling sheets, and some of its furniture and lighting, and some were left uncut to provide shade and create a comfortable micro-climate.

Save this picture!
© Bayu Atha
© Bayu Atha

At the backyard, a traditional Javanese shed from the local community is placed to create a gazebo-like space with the sight of the open kitchen as well as the landscape filled with boulders. These boulders were found during the excavation of the site and were then placed as part of the backyard landscape, which made the designing process dynamic.

Save this picture!
© Bayu Atha
© Bayu Atha

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Umran Studio
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Indonesia
Cite: "Joglo Ngebo House / Umran Studio" 21 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934172/joglo-ngebo-house-umran-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream