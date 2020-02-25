13 Residential Projects that Use Raw Brick Facades

Save this picture! Edifício residencial Saadat Abad / Mohsen Kazemianfard - fundamental approach architects. Image: © Parham Taghioff; OZ 3459 / estudiotrama + arqtipo. Imagem: © Federico Kulekdjian; Aráoz 967 / BAAG. Imagem: © Javier Agustín Rojas

Rotation, displacement, and interleaving of blocks are some of the options that enable the diversity of raw brick patterns in architecture. The shape of these elements, usually used for the construction of walls, has been explored in a creative way to compose facades of residential buildings, representing the formal identity of the building itself and its relationship with its context.

The use of brick in its natural state highlights its materiality and reveals its color, texture, and also its potential as an element of climate control, in cases where the blocks are interspersed and used as cobogós.

The selection presented below shows how the bricks, even though they have similar characteristics, enable different designs, geometries and volumes through their arrangement, assuming a prominent role in facades of residential buildings around the world.

Residência de Tijolos Akasaka / KINO architects. Image: © Daici Ano

Edifício residencial Saadat Abad / Mohsen Kazemianfard - fundamental approach architects. Image: © Parham Taghioff

Barretts Grove / GROUPWORK. Image courtesy de GROUPWORK

Aráoz 967 / BAAG. Image: © Javier Agustín Rojas

Panorama House / Sosu Architects. Image: © Kyung Roh

Woof Shadow / Tachra Design. Image: © Parham Taghioff

Apartamentos Residenciais / Arsh [4D] Studio. Image: © Parham Taghioff

OZ 3459 / estudiotrama + arqtipo. Image: © Federico Kulekdjian

Edifício residencial de uso misto em Guwol / Seoga Architecture. Image: © Roh Kyung