World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. 13 Residential Projects that Use Raw Brick Facades

13 Residential Projects that Use Raw Brick Facades

Save this article
13 Residential Projects that Use Raw Brick Facades

Rotation, displacement, and interleaving of blocks are some of the options that enable the diversity of raw brick patterns in architecture. The shape of these elements, usually used for the construction of walls, has been explored in a creative way to compose facades of residential buildings, representing the formal identity of the building itself and its relationship with its context.

The use of brick in its natural state highlights its materiality and reveals its color, texture, and also its potential as an element of climate control, in cases where the blocks are interspersed and used as cobogós.

The selection presented below shows how the bricks, even though they have similar characteristics, enable different designs, geometries and volumes through their arrangement, assuming a prominent role in facades of residential buildings around the world.

Akasaka Brick Residence / KINO architects

Save this picture!
Residência de Tijolos Akasaka / KINO architects. Image: © Daici Ano
Residência de Tijolos Akasaka / KINO architects. Image: © Daici Ano

Saadat Abad Residential Building / Mohsen Kazemianfard - fundamental approach architects

Save this picture!
Edifício residencial Saadat Abad / Mohsen Kazemianfard - fundamental approach architects. Image: © Parham Taghioff
Edifício residencial Saadat Abad / Mohsen Kazemianfard - fundamental approach architects. Image: © Parham Taghioff

Barretts Grove / GROUPWORK

Save this picture!
Barretts Grove / GROUPWORK. Image courtesy de GROUPWORK
Barretts Grove / GROUPWORK. Image courtesy de GROUPWORK

Aráoz Residential Building 967 / BAAG

Save this picture!
Aráoz 967 / BAAG. Image: © Javier Agustín Rojas
Aráoz 967 / BAAG. Image: © Javier Agustín Rojas

Panorama House / Sosu Architects

Save this picture!
Panorama House / Sosu Architects. Image: © Kyung Roh
Panorama House / Sosu Architects. Image: © Kyung Roh

Woof Shadow / Tachra Design

Save this picture!
Woof Shadow / Tachra Design. Image: © Parham Taghioff
Woof Shadow / Tachra Design. Image: © Parham Taghioff

Villa Residential Apartment / ARSH 4D Studio

Save this picture!
Apartamentos Residenciais / Arsh [4D] Studio. Image: © Parham Taghioff
Apartamentos Residenciais / Arsh [4D] Studio. Image: © Parham Taghioff

Shugoin / LOVE architecture and urbanism

Save this picture!
Shugoin / Love Architecture. Image: © Katsuhisa Kida
Shugoin / Love Architecture. Image: © Katsuhisa Kida

OZ 3459 / estudiotrama + arqtipo

Save this picture!
OZ 3459 / estudiotrama + arqtipo. Image: © Federico Kulekdjian
OZ 3459 / estudiotrama + arqtipo. Image: © Federico Kulekdjian

Guwol Multi-Family House & Commercial Stores / Seoga Architecture

Save this picture!
Edifício residencial de uso misto em Guwol / Seoga Architecture. Image: © Roh Kyung
Edifício residencial de uso misto em Guwol / Seoga Architecture. Image: © Roh Kyung

Lubango Centre / PROMONTORIO

Save this picture!
Centro Lubango / PROMONTORIO. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Centro Lubango / PROMONTORIO. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Vila Mokum / Kampman Architecten

Save this picture!
Vila Mokum / Kampman Architecten. Image: © Ossip
Vila Mokum / Kampman Architecten. Image: © Ossip

Cloaked in Bricks / Admun Design & Construction Studio

Save this picture!
Cloaked in Bricks / Admun Design & Construction Studio. Image: © Mostafa Karbasi
Cloaked in Bricks / Admun Design & Construction Studio. Image: © Mostafa Karbasi

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Susanna Moreira
Author

#Tags

News Articles
Cite: Moreira, Susanna. "13 Residential Projects that Use Raw Brick Facades" [O potencial compositivo do tijolo aparente em 13 edifícios residenciais] 25 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Erman, Maria) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934171/13-residential-projects-that-use-raw-brick-facades/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream