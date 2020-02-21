School Cafeteria and Multipurpose Room / LT2A

+ 27

Restaurant, Schools • Marly, France Architects: LT2A

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 700.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Johny Umans

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Graphisoft , Installux glazing

Clients: City of Marly

Engineering: HELIOS

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The school restaurant site is located between two concrete buildings from the ’60s, facing a green area with trees that slopes down towards the street. The building is located at the highest point of the land. The restaurant room opens onto the garden while the technical areas and the kitchen are located against the rear service road.

The building is compact. The main facade, wooden porticos on a concrete base, is an echo of the design of the existing buildings.

The only deviation from the rationality of the construction is that one of the corners of the parallelepiped is pushed and bends the facade. This gesture avoids the existing bouquet of trees and gives the project extra character.