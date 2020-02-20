Masterclass: Disruptive Design to Transform Business

IE School of Architecture and Design and ArchDaily, would like to invite you to join this outstanding face to face masterclass by Elvira Muñoz, Director of the Master in Strategic Design of Spaces at IE School of Architecture & Design and Principal of Interior Design for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at AECOM.

Join us at COSENTINO´s offices in New York or Miami to discover how to implement innovative design changes that impact behavior and align with an organization’s goals — whatever they may be. Elvira will explain how investing in physical and digital spaces has a myriad of benefits for a company allowing them to enhance functionality, brand strengthening and boosting productivity and satisfaction, while also providing sustainable solutions.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Elvira Muñoz, Director of the Master in Strategic Design of Spaces at the IE School of Architecture and Design & Principal for Interior Design for EMEA at AECOM.

Elvira Muñoz joined AECOM in 1998 and has been leading the Consultancy and Design team since 2000. Her main interest is to help design and build meaningful working environments that stay relevant throughout the years and evolve with the organizations.

Her most challenging project was for Telefonica (250,000 square meters), where she was responsible for space optimization, occupation strategy, and interior design services which involved the move of more than 16,000 employees. She is currently leading projects for Accenture, Prosegur, Escuela 42, Pfizer, Huawei, Zoetis and has long-standing relations with Sony, Columbia, Disney, Google, and PwC. She also delivers interior design services in Global MSAs, in Europe, and the Middle East and Africa region to Huawei, Novartis, Shell, BP, and NSN. Currently, her team is finalizing the design for IE University’s new vertical campus.

DATE, TIME & REGISTRATION

NEW YORK

March 02, 2020 18:00h - 20:00h

MIAMI

March04, 2020 18:00h - 20:00h