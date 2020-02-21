IT Factory Unit Factory in Kharkiv / TSEH Architectural Group

+ 16

Architect In Charge: Antonina Kaplia, Denis Zadnirovskyi

Design Team: Iurii Larionov, Anatoly Nemtsov, Vika Kokhanenko, Anastasiya Сherevishnaya

Clients: UDP

Engineering: PROJECTUM

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a renovation of the building in Kharkiv, Ukraine. New feature given to the empty space of the former exhibition center. At the entrance to the space, visitors are greeted by a bright orange portal and a reception area which can light up in different colors.

The project consists of two parts. The first is an innovative IT school, which includes: a training cluster for 122 training stations equipped with modern computers and the ability to host an additional 44 training stations, presentation rooms, a game and lounge areas, and kitchens. The second part is a modern coworking, located on two floors. These are 16 club offices for 2, 4, 6 workplaces, or 64 workplaces in the common room -58 spare workplaces, meeting rooms, a modern conference room with 46 seats, lounge areas, a kitchen and showers. Above the work tables in open spaces a special metal construction has been developed for hanging lighting equipment and sound-absorbing panels.

The total space is zoned not only in the horizontal plane, but also vertically. So, part of the club’s offices are boxes with glass display cases that are raised to the second level due to a metal platform. Lounge zones and meeting rooms also appeared here, from which a view of the educational process in the IT school and the lounge zone of coworking opens. Club offices on the ground floor are partially implemented from containers.