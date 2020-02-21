World
Glen Iris House / PHOOEY Architects

Glen Iris House / PHOOEY Architects

© Peter Bennetts

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Glen Iris, Australia
  • Architects: PHOOEY Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 215.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Peter Bennetts
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autex, Beacon Lighting & Fat Shack Vintage, Boral, Caesarstone, Dulux, E&S Trading & Tradelink, Hafele, Blum & Lincoln Sentry, JOHNSON, Laminex & Abet Laminati, Melbourne Bricks, P&S Drapes, Pacific Shop Fitters
  • Design Team: Emma Young, Peter Ho, Joel Harvey, Angus McNichol, Kristina Fefelova, Radek Buczek
  • Structural Engineer: Pariden Consulting
  • Building Surveyor: Red Textas
  • Energy Consultant: Frater Consulting Services
  • Land Surveyor: Terrain Consulting Group
  • Builder: SVS Projects
  • Clients: Emma Binks & Rachel Shankland
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Text description provided by the architects. Glen Iris House comprises alterations and additions to an existing double-fronted, brown-brick-veneer home set on an East-West oriented suburban quarter-acre block. Due to close proximity of the existing Northern neighbour, we sought northern orientation via clerestory glazing, resulting in a series of light and bright spaces. Deep eave overhangs protect from rain ingress and strategically cast shade in summer while welcoming sunlight during the cooler months.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

A sizeable kitchen with adjacent open plan-play area forms the new centre of the house, designed to fulfil the needs of a professional chef & her growing family. Existing floor & site levels lent themselves to the introduction of split-level stair leading up from main living areas to children's attic-style bedrooms. Downstairs, a separate bedroom and living area offers respite for teenage & elder family members. The family-focused design offers plenty of playful spaces for children to enjoy. The house welcomes the outside inside and manages its West-facing garden with a series of new adjustable screens. Operable louvred screens can be opened or closed to enable family members to selectively embrace, filter or rebuff the afternoon rays of sunlight.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

A new semi-enclosed rear deck offers a wintergarden transition between inside & outside. This is a flexible space where dogs, kids and furniture can be entirely enclosed or opened to become a simple covered verandah. Marine-ply claddings accentuate its warmth, contrasted by an external material palette featuring colorbond windspray custom-orb walls boldly trimmed in colorbond monument. The internal material palette features two favourite bright colours (turquoise in the kitchen and yellow in the bathroom). These are diffused against cool white walls, cupboards and splashback tiles. Faux concrete benchtops play well against the natural warmth provided by timber floorboards, stair and various plywood claddings.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

About this office
PHOOEY Architects
Office

Cite: "Glen Iris House / PHOOEY Architects" 21 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934058/glen-iris-house-phooey-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

