AN / MADAM architectuur + Studio Marteen Tierens

Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated in a typical Flemish suburban context. From the outside the single family home connects with the other recently built houses in the street. A two-storey high building with a flat roof and red brick facade. The plan on the other hand is completely different. The living spaces are situated around a large patio.

This outdoor space has a circular opening in the concrete ceiling. This creates an interesting illumination and experience. As the concrete ceiling continues from the inside to the outside, the outside space becomes spatially part of the interior space. The living spaces are divided into 2 zones. The seating area on one side of the patio and the kitchen / dining area on the other side. Both spaces are fully glazed towards the outside space.

The patio thus forms a unique outdoor room that can be used as a terrace, a covered terrace, a swing rack... Behind the house is a large, un-landscaped garden. This forms a strong and beautiful contrast with the finely defined terrace in the patio.