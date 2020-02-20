Manifesto Market / CHYBIK + KRISTOF

+ 22

Design Team: Ondřej Chybík, Michal Krištof, Ivo Stejskal, Ondřej Mundl, Martin Holý, Tomáš Babka, Francisco Javier Gomariz Moreno, Antonio Seghini, Gabrielle Coudert. Furniture design: David Karásek, mmcité

Clients: Manifesto Holding

Engineering: AED Project

Collaborators: KOMA Modular, mmcité, Insight Home, Nano Energies, Nahaku, FunkFu, BAT Design, Milan Zuna

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Manifesto Market is a hospitality brand creating memorable customer experiences at the intersection of gastronomy, real estate, design and technology. For its second location, the owner and landscape architect Martin Barry chose to regenerate a little-known spot in Prague, in the heart of Smichov district. Manifesto Market chose this location for its valuable examples of architecture from the 20th century.

Manifesto Smichov opened in July 2019 on a former empty parking lot adjacent to the new reconstructed art-nouveau events communal building known as "National House". To match Manifesto Markets ‘temporary space’ and ‘sustainable daily operations’ concept, the architects Chybik+Kristof were commissioned to use modular units to create an elegant, temporary food and culture market, providing a unique experience for visitors and local residents, evoking the genius loci that was the architect’s clear ambition. Formerly, the parking lot was a botanical garden and an outdoor restaurant outlined by an orthogonal network of trees.

To create this type of ‘rest’ spot between Prague’s landmarks of Mala Strana and within a short walk from the Dancing House, the idea was to revive lush green public spaces, while leaning on the typical, intimate scale and proportions of public passages of Prague’s street level. The center piece of the design concept is a shallow water pool. This pool is directly beneath the buildings historical façade which at most angles is mirrored in the pools water- which became the most exciting attraction for children and adults alike.

The water feature is integrated into an elevated wooden platform which fulfills two functions: it serves to hide the temporary technical infrastructure, and at the same it makes it possible to have the entire area barrier-free and accessible for strollers and wheel chairs. The platform serves as a generous terrace with diverse types of seating options for the 11 containers inhabited by various vendors that provide gastronomic specialties, traditional Pilsner Urquell tank beer or refreshments.

The corrugated aluminium sheets that clad the containers allow the structures to blend in with the background and playfully reflect the façade and color of the National House. The motif of reflection reappears on the ripples of water in the small pool.

The plants were reintroduced to the courtyard and their presence helped guide the design, being as central to it as Manifestos various activities – food, culture, events. Manifesto’s vibrant courtyard is lit up by custom made lamps upcycled by Nahaku studio from used kegs of prosecco, and their design relates to the art-deco lighting present inside the National House.

David Karasek’s outdoor furniture studio, mmcité, provided elegant ‘rautster’ picnic benches, combining steel and wood, seating six to eight people. They also designed the concrete recycling bins as well as lounge chairs, equipped with charging stations. The Manifesto Markets run on energy from 100% renewable sources produced by the Czech firm Nano Energies. Martin Barry hopes to inspire others to take such a decision to switch to 1005 renewable energy sources. Lastly, as part of the ‘future-driven’ and sustainable aspect of the design concept, Manifesto Market is fully cashless and uses custom-designed payment terminals with an integrated customer facing display.