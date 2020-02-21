Sabou School / 3RW Arkitekter

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. The plan of the building echoes the village’s dense traditional layout, built in a unifying and protective circle around an inner courtyard.

Inspired by local building tradition in Burkina Faso, the school is designed with a clear identity that combines a protective and lightweight roof with heavy shielding walls.

The outer wall is painted by local craftsmen and reflects local traditional pattern identity.