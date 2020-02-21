Sabou School / 3RW Arkitekter

•
Sabou, Burkina Faso
Architects: 3RW Arkitekter
- Area: 400.0 m²
- Year: 2018
Architect In Charge: 3RW arkitekter
Clients: VZW Sabou
Text description provided by the architects. The plan of the building echoes the village’s dense traditional layout, built in a unifying and protective circle around an inner courtyard.
Inspired by local building tradition in Burkina Faso, the school is designed with a clear identity that combines a protective and lightweight roof with heavy shielding walls.
The outer wall is painted by local craftsmen and reflects local traditional pattern identity.