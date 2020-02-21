World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Burkina Faso
  5. Sabou School / 3RW Arkitekter

Sabou School / 3RW Arkitekter

Save this project
Sabou School / 3RW Arkitekter

Courtesy of 3RW arkitekter Courtesy of 3RW arkitekter Courtesy of 3RW arkitekter Courtesy of 3RW arkitekter + 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Schools
Sabou, Burkina Faso
  • Architects: 3RW Arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 400.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Architect In Charge: 3RW arkitekter
  • Clients: VZW Sabou
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of 3RW arkitekter
Courtesy of 3RW arkitekter

Text description provided by the architects. The plan of the building echoes the village’s dense traditional layout, built in a unifying and protective circle around an inner courtyard.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 3RW arkitekter
Courtesy of 3RW arkitekter
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of 3RW arkitekter
Courtesy of 3RW arkitekter

Inspired by local building tradition in Burkina Faso, the school is designed with a clear identity that combines a protective and lightweight roof with heavy shielding walls.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 3RW arkitekter
Courtesy of 3RW arkitekter

The outer wall is painted by local craftsmen and reflects local traditional pattern identity.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 3RW arkitekter
Courtesy of 3RW arkitekter

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Sabou, Burkina Faso

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
3RW Arkitekter
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Burkina Faso
Cite: "Sabou School / 3RW Arkitekter" 21 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934038/sabou-school-3rw-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream