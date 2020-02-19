World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. United Kingdom
  5. The Compton Residential Building / Simon Bowden Architecture

The Compton Residential Building / Simon Bowden Architecture

Save this project
The Compton Residential Building / Simon Bowden Architecture
Save this picture!
© Matt Livey
© Matt Livey

© Matt Livey © Matt Livey © Matt Livey © Matt Livey + 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential
London, United Kingdom
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 70000.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Matt Livey
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AATI, Autodesk, Bentley Systems, James & Taylor, Robert McNeel & Associates
  • Architect: Simon Bowden Architecture
  • Main Contractor: Regal London
  • Facade Engineer: RBA Mueller
  • Structural Engineer: Thornton Tomasetti, Aecom, Fluid structures
  • Testing Body And Metallurgy: Sandberg; MEP engineer - HPF, Aecom
  • Facade Contractor: M Price
  • Foundry: AATi
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Matt Livey
© Matt Livey

Text description provided by the architects. Commissioned and built by luxury developer, Regal London, in partnership with Simon Bowden Architecture, this ten-storey residential building delivers 49 apartments in one of London’s most prestigious suburbs; St John’s Wood.

Save this picture!
© Matt Livey
© Matt Livey

The surrounding area is characterized by mid 20th Century mansion blocks, the nicest of which are in the Art Deco style. Our design drew inspiration from the Art Deco form, the curved bays are one of the building’s signature features. Also, the imprint of a leaf motif is a modern interpretation of the Deco pattern with its precise geometry and clear lines.

Save this picture!
© Matt Livey
© Matt Livey
Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Save this picture!
© Matt Livey
© Matt Livey

Designed from the inside out, each apartment is internally planned to make the most of the views, the best of which are at oblique angles to the site. This led to the creation of the building’s characteristic articulated bays in elevation and ensures that every apartment is dual aspect.

Save this picture!
© Matt Livey
© Matt Livey

The facade is both striking and refined. We made the decision to produce an exterior composed entirely of cast aluminium, evoking stature and longevity, as if carved out from a single block of metal. We were able to mould the aluminium and carve bespoke patterns and textured shapes, producing a structure that is finely crafted, made from recycled materials, locally sourced from Essex and manufactured by a team of highly skilled tradespeople. As such, there is provenance between the resulting design and its manufacture. At some distant time in the future, it will be recycled itself.

Save this picture!
© Matt Livey
© Matt Livey

The cast aluminum facade and the imprinted leaf pattern are unique to this project and a reference to neighbouring Regents Park. It brings the elevations to life, capturing the light and shade, and the colour changes depending on the light conditions.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

At ground level the building presents an open frontage onto the street, with a generous canopy welcoming people into the lobby. The ground floor plinth is clad in roman brick, giving the building a robust and beautifully detailed base.

Save this picture!
© Matt Livey
© Matt Livey

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 30 Lodge Rd, St John's Wood, London NW8, United Kingdom

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Simon Bowden Architecture
Office

Products

Steel Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential United Kingdom
Cite: "The Compton Residential Building / Simon Bowden Architecture" 19 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934036/the-compton-residential-building-simon-bowden-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream