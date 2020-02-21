World
Get the Best From EGGER Decorative Collection With a Brand New App

Get the Best From EGGER Decorative Collection With a Brand New App

EGGER places an emphasis on the topic of digitalisation in the new collection. "We know that collections with real samples are important, but no longer sufficient, in order to advise customers optimally. This is why we have complemented our service offering with the new collection app, which combines many helpful features. This means that customers always have the collection digitally at hand", says Head of Marketing at EGGER Hubert Höglauer, summarising the comprehensive service.

With the app, fabricators and architects advise their customers in direct conversation: with an easy-to-use scan function, you get access to all the information about all the decors of the Decorative Collection, experience textures digitally with the 3D texture visualiser, receive availability information in real-time and can easily order samples. In conjunction with the analogue collection folders, the entire potential of the EGGER Decorative Collection can be fully utilised. "This is how planning and advising work today: independent of time and location," says Hubert Höglauer. The app is available for download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

The updated Virtual Design Studio is a tool that supports customers during their trend-oriented design consulting. In the free online service, all decors in the new collection, as well as current flooring decors, can be displayed in new room scenes at the touch of a button. The comparison mode allows you to test two designs in one room in parallel.

Via the login area "myEGGER" on www.egger.com, customers can access all material information to download and import into their own systems. In addition, all marketing content such as certificates, processing instructions, are always up-to-date and available for own websites as well as shops and e-commerce activities. Retail partners get access to their order and loading status, product availability incl. price simulation, loading priority, complaints, and offers. "All information comes directly from our SAP systems into the "myEGGER" customer portal", Höglauer explains.

