World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Stadiums
  4. France
  5. Roland-Garros Stadium Modernization / Chaix & Morel et Associés

Roland-Garros Stadium Modernization / Chaix & Morel et Associés

Save this project
Roland-Garros Stadium Modernization / Chaix & Morel et Associés

© 11h45 © 11h45 © 11h45 © 11h45 + 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Stadiums
Paris, France
Save this picture!
© 11h45
© 11h45

Text description provided by the architects. Roland-Garros is a legendary international tournament, a sports event with worldwide media coverage that welcomes more than 400,000 visitors during the competition fortnight. The objective is to remodel the entire existing Roland-Garros stadium (the historic triangle operation) and in particular the construction of a new public relations ‘Village’.

Save this picture!
© 11h45
© 11h45

The rehabilitation project provides a quality setting that mixes players, spectators, professionals, enthusiasts, and amateurs to reinforce the status of the major not-to-be-missed tennis event while maintaining the spirit of conviviality and celebration characteristic of the tournament.

Save this picture!
© 11h45
© 11h45

Home to the public relations Village, the new administration building is now a key element of the stadium midway between the two centre courts, an assembly of 6 refined volumes in pairs, offset and located at different heights. This fragmentation projects an image of pavilions within a park. Like a theatre, the village is organised in three sequences: lounges built-in ‘terraces’ like stands, the central space identical to a parterre opens towards the staged site. The whole is planned around an 880m² ‘village square’, planted with three magnificent pines. Located on two levels, the adjoining spaces form an amphitheatre reminiscent of Italian renaissance theatre boxes, where people come to see and be seen. The private terraces of each lounge have a direct view of the Village square.

Save this picture!
site plan
site plan

This approach compiles the existing qualities of conviviality, hospitality, and functionality (former Village) and provides additional commercial and event spaces that enable it to maintain its reputation and international attractiveness while reinforcing the ‘Roland Spirit’. On the south, the Village opens towards courts 7 and 9 through a very large 28m by 8m high ‘window’ which facilitates visual and auditory contact with the tennis matches from the terraces. The change in level between the stands of the adjoining courts and the Village square makes it possible to reconcile VIP privacy and the concentration of players.

Save this picture!
© 11h45
© 11h45
Save this picture!
© 11h45
© 11h45

To provide quality spaces where the proposed contemporary architecture is in keeping with the established image of the tournament, the legendary elements of the Village and the site are used again - the extensive use of timber at ground level, planted terraces that evoke hanging gardens, large white canopies, dapper furniture, sleek signage.

Save this picture!
© 11h45
© 11h45

The heavily planted pavilion roofs provide an exceptional space accessible to guests. In total, more than 2,320 m² of the Village is devoted to outdoor spaces (timber decks and planted spaces), all readily accessible. The same architectural language that mixes the sober small pavilion volume, enamelled glass and stainless-steel mesh is used throughout the site and new constructions for architectural and visual coherence (Village, Boulevard d'Auteuil access, operations post-security control, Fonds des Princes access, Nord principal access, museum, shop).

Save this picture!
© 11h45
© 11h45

The entire site is certified BREEAM® ‘Tailored Criteria Development’ certification - Very Good level.

Save this picture!
© 11h45
© 11h45

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Stade de Roland-Garros, 2 Avenue Gordon Bennett, 75016 Paris, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Chaix & Morel et Associés
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Stadiums France
Cite: "Roland-Garros Stadium Modernization / Chaix & Morel et Associés " 19 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934018/roland-garros-stadium-modernization-chaix-and-morel-et-associes-plus-acd-girardet-and-associes-architectes-plus-aelarchitectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream