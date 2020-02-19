IwamotoScott Selected to Design a New Ivy Tech Building in Columbus, Indiana

Ivy Tech and Cummins have selected IwamotoScott Architecture of San Francisco to create the new Ivy Tech Columbus campus building. The College anticipates breaking ground in 2020 and taking occupancy in 2022.

Ivy Tech Community College, the state's largest public postsecondary institution and the nation's largest singly accredited statewide community college system, will have a new 80,000 square-foot structure to replace the aging Poling Hall. With a facility that caters to modern technology, collaboration, academics, student learning, and the College’s advanced programs in high-demand, highly rewarding careers, the latest addition is a $32 million investment.

Supported by a grant from the Cummins Foundation Architecture Program, Ivy Tech’s new main campus building will help provide “a modern learning environment to better serve students, employees, and employers”.

The Cummins Foundation is thrilled to welcome the addition of IwamotoScott into Columbus’ design heritage. Architecture is woven into the fabric of the Columbus community and is symptomatic of a larger vision – an aspiration to achieve excellence. This is echoed in IwamotoScott’s innovation and collaborative design process, making spaces that are functional, distinctive and beautiful. -- Mary Chandler, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility for Cummins and CEO of the Cummins Foundation.

Chosen from five national firms, IwamotoScott Architecture works on different scales with projects ranging from art installations and interiors to buildings and cities. With previous clients including the University of California Berkley and the University of California San Francisco, the studio was selected for its visionary project that showcases “what the future of Ivy Tech in Columbus could look like”. Moreover, the architect of record will be CSO Architects, and the contractor will be Pepper Construction, both based in Indianapolis.