Magallanes Park / Vázquez Consuegra

Park • Sevilla, Spain Architects: Vázquez Consuegra

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 420.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Adobe, Ancoma, Autodesk, GMetal , Grupo Quijada

Lead Architect: Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra

Design Team: Eduardo Melero, Paolo Bugatti, Alberto Brunello, Christophe Beraldin

Technical Architect: Marcos Vázquez Consuegra,Ignacio González

Clients: Puerto Triana S.A.U. (Fundación Caixa D’Estalvis i Pensions de Barcelona “La Caixa”)

Mep: Ingenieros JG

Structural Engineering: Edartec Consultores

Landscape: Arquitectura Agronomía

Text description provided by the architects. The land of the intervention is located on the right bank of the Guadalquivir River, bounded by the Navigation Pavilion and the Chapina Bridge on its north and south sides and west by the new route of the Path of the Discoveries. The edge of the river will delimit the perimeter to the east of the new gardens. These lands, with an area of approximately 40,000 m², formed the sector called Puerta Triana, South access to the grounds of the Universal Exhibition of Seville in 1992. It was a heterogeneous conglomerate of diverse episodes that poorly coexisted in an impassable and inhospitable enclosure, abandoned to their fate after the end of the Universal Exposition. The proposal aims to generate a landscaped public space of quality from the pre-existence of the place: the horizontal esplanade, used today as a large surface car park and the sloping terrain towards the river dotted by the presence of some groups of trees, in an advanced state of degradation and abandonment.

In the general intervention strategy, the idea of demolishing all those pre-existing elements without constructive or architectural value will prevail in order to give preference to the presence of vegetation. Reduce construction in favour of green. The proposal generates a new soil for this dispersed grove from the construction of green ellipses (plant set) that group the trees in forests. Among them, by negative, an isotropic network of routes is established, adapted to the existing topography. A walk, following the river bank, runs the plot lengthwise, facilitating access to the new Rowing Sports Center and allowing the connection between the Paseo de la O in Triana and the gardens that are located upstream, beyond the Pavilion of the Navigation. Drainage is a key issue in our project. The drainage network is established based on the perimeters of the ellipses, designed as rainwater surface channelling edges (all the pavement of the gardens is porous concrete), built through ditches that house a system of double drainage cells to enhance the inﬁltration of water into the subsoil. A sprinkler network will allow the introduction of new trees and creepers of woodlots.

The action is complemented by the construction of the new Municipal Rowing Center, now next to the Navigation Pavilion, in order to free the riverbank from construction and with the location of a large umbrella that will house diﬀerent uses, a new and suggestive meeting and stay space. Conceived as a large metal pergola, galvanized and completely screwed, it is covered by a continuous climber plant. This element of three hundred meters in length and ﬁfteen meters in width (the City Council reduced ﬁve meters from the initial project) builds a convenient barrier between the road of the Path of the Discoveries and the new gardens. A project in which criteria of rationality and proﬁtability prevail as well as economy of gestures, well away from excesses and superﬂuous episodes. An adequate choice of materials, both for the construction and for the limited existing furniture, will guarantee at the same time the tight budget of the intervention as well as the low maintenance costs. A project that tries to oﬀer a great variety of diverse and intertwined spaces: sunny and shady, meeting and relationship spaces but also spaces for stillness and tranquillity. Dynamic transit spaces and relaxed areas of stay. Spaces for everyone.

La actuación se complementa con la construcción del nuevo Centro Municipal de Remo, ahora junto al Pabellón de la Navegación, a fin de liberar de construcciones la ribera del rio y con la localización de un gran umbráculo que albergará distintos usos, un nuevo y sugerente espacio de encuentro y estancia. Concebido como una gran pérgola metálica, galvanizada y completamente atornillada, se plantea su cubrición por un continuo vegetal de trepadoras. Este elemento de trescientos metros de longitud y quince metros de anchura (el Ayuntamiento redujo cinco metros del proyecto inicial) construye una conveniente barrera entre la traficada vía del Camino de los Descubrimientos y los nuevos jardines. Un proyecto en el que prevalecen criterios de racionalidad y rentabilidad así como de economía de gestos, bien alejado de excesos y episodios superfluos.

Una elección adecuada de materiales, tanto para la construcción como para el limitado mobiliario existente, garantizará al mismo tiempo el ajustado presupuesto de la intervención así como los escasos costos de mantenimiento. Un proyecto que trata de ofrecer una gran variedad de espacios diversos y entrelazados: espacios soleados y umbríos, de encuentro y de relación pero también espacios para la quietud y el sosiego. Espacios dinámicos de tránsito y ámbitos relajados de estancia. Espacios para todos.