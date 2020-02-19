An Illustrated Tribute to the Most Threatened Buildings in the United States

World
The vast history of the United States involving migration, the great variety of climates and the mix of cultures, has built a very diverse urban and architectural landscape. Despite this, there is a large number of historic buildings that – unfortunately, as in many other countries – are in the state of decay due to poor maintenance, which attracts developers.

The various architectural styles in the United States show elements such as glass domes and swimming pools, masonic cabins, schools and even laundries that are now urban and architectural icons. However, they face disintegration or demolition. Each state has its own buildings in danger, while these properties often represent something significant about the region itself. That is why NetCredit explored the history of fifty of the most vulnerable buildings in the United States.

To find these locations, we search for the most threatened buildings in each location using local preservation services and news sites as main sources. Unfortunately, we found several contenders for the most threatened building in each state. We made our final selection based on community support (or lack thereof) for each candidate.

- NetCredit

1. Alabama – Ada Hanna School

© NetCredit
2. Alaska – Eldred Rock Lighthouse

© NetCredit
3. Arizona – Buckhorn Baths

© NetCredit
4. Arkansas – Scipio A. Jones House

© NetCredit
5. California – The Old Mint

© NetCredit
6. Colorado – R&R Market

© NetCredit
7. Connecticut – Mary and Eliza Freeman Houses

© NetCredit
8. Delaware – Jester Farmhouse

© NetCredit
9. Florida – Miami Marine Stadium

© NetCredit
10. Georgia – The Cedars

© NetCredit
11. Hawaii – Waikīkī War Memorial Natatorium 

© NetCredit
12. Idaho – Idaho State Forester’s Building

© NetCredit
13. Illinois – Booth Cottage

© NetCredit
14. Indiana – Pulaski County Courthouse

© NetCredit
15. Iowa – Preston’s Station Historic District

© NetCredit
16. Kansas – Katz Drug Store

© NetCredit
17. Kentucky – Barnes House

© NetCredit
18. Louisiana – General Laundry Cleaners and Dyers

© NetCredit
19. Maine – Fort Gorges

© NetCredit
20. Maryland – The Beatty-Cramer House

© NetCredit
21. Massachusetts – Attleboro Switch Tower

© NetCredit
22. Michigan – The Saturday Night Building

© NetCredit
23. Minnesota – Oakland Apartments

© NetCredit
24. Mississippi – The Lundy Old Stagecoach Inn

© NetCredit
25. Missouri – Sara Lou Café

© NetCredit
26. Montana – Thompson Falls, Paradise School

© NetCredit
27. Nebraska – Chauncey S. Taylor House

© NetCredit
28. Nevada – Masonic Lodge No. 13 & Reno Mercantile Building

© NetCredit
29. New Hampshire – Eagle Pond Farm

© NetCredit
30. New Jersey – East Point Lighthouse

© NetCredit
31. New Mexico – Iglesia de la Virgen de Guadalupe

© NetCredit
32. New York – Willert Park Courts

© NetCredit
33. North Carolina – The Excelsior Club

© NetCredit
34. North Dakota – Theodore Roosevelt’s Elkhorn Ranch

© NetCredit
35. Ohio – Dayton Daily News Building

© NetCredit
36. Oklahoma – Brookshire Motel

© NetCredit
37. Oregon – OSU Red Barn

© NetCredit
38. Pennsylvania – Morton and Lenore Weiss House

© NetCredit
39. Rhode Island – Industrial Trust Company Building

© NetCredit
40.  South Carolina – JV Martin Junior High School

© NetCredit
41. South Dakota – Battle Mountain Sanitarium

© NetCredit
42. Tennessee – The Tracking Room

© NetCredit
43. Texas – San Agustin Cathedral

© NetCredit
44. Utah – Ancestral Places of Southeast Utah

© NetCredit
45. Vermont – The Mansion House

© NetCredit
46. Virginia – Carr-Greer Farmhouse

© NetCredit
47. Washington – The Showbox

© NetCredit
48. West Virginia – Mountainair Hotel

© NetCredit
49. Wisconsin – Mitchell Park Domes

© NetCredit
50. Wyoming – The Cooper House

© NetCredit
Noticia vía NetCredit.

Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "An Illustrated Tribute to the Most Threatened Buildings in the United States" [Un homenaje ilustrado a los edificios más amenazados de Estados Unidos] 19 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933923/an-illustrated-tribute-to-the-most-threatened-buildings-in-the-united-states/> ISSN 0719-8884

