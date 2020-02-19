An Illustrated Tribute to the Most Threatened Buildings in the United States

The vast history of the United States involving migration, the great variety of climates and the mix of cultures, has built a very diverse urban and architectural landscape. Despite this, there is a large number of historic buildings that – unfortunately, as in many other countries – are in the state of decay due to poor maintenance, which attracts developers.
The various architectural styles in the United States show elements such as glass domes and swimming pools, masonic cabins, schools and even laundries that are now urban and architectural icons. However, they face disintegration or demolition. Each state has its own buildings in danger, while these properties often represent something significant about the region itself. That is why NetCredit explored the history of fifty of the most vulnerable buildings in the United States.
To find these locations, we search for the most threatened buildings in each location using local preservation services and news sites as main sources. Unfortunately, we found several contenders for the most threatened building in each state. We made our final selection based on community support (or lack thereof) for each candidate.
1. Alabama – Ada Hanna School
2. Alaska – Eldred Rock Lighthouse
3. Arizona – Buckhorn Baths
4. Arkansas – Scipio A. Jones House
5. California – The Old Mint
6. Colorado – R&R Market
7. Connecticut – Mary and Eliza Freeman Houses
8. Delaware – Jester Farmhouse
9. Florida – Miami Marine Stadium
10. Georgia – The Cedars
11. Hawaii – Waikīkī War Memorial Natatorium
12. Idaho – Idaho State Forester’s Building
13. Illinois – Booth Cottage
14. Indiana – Pulaski County Courthouse
15. Iowa – Preston’s Station Historic District
16. Kansas – Katz Drug Store
17. Kentucky – Barnes House
18. Louisiana – General Laundry Cleaners and Dyers
19. Maine – Fort Gorges
20. Maryland – The Beatty-Cramer House
21. Massachusetts – Attleboro Switch Tower
22. Michigan – The Saturday Night Building
23. Minnesota – Oakland Apartments
24. Mississippi – The Lundy Old Stagecoach Inn
25. Missouri – Sara Lou Café
26. Montana – Thompson Falls, Paradise School
27. Nebraska – Chauncey S. Taylor House
28. Nevada – Masonic Lodge No. 13 & Reno Mercantile Building
29. New Hampshire – Eagle Pond Farm
30. New Jersey – East Point Lighthouse
31. New Mexico – Iglesia de la Virgen de Guadalupe
32. New York – Willert Park Courts
33. North Carolina – The Excelsior Club
34. North Dakota – Theodore Roosevelt’s Elkhorn Ranch
35. Ohio – Dayton Daily News Building
36. Oklahoma – Brookshire Motel
37. Oregon – OSU Red Barn
38. Pennsylvania – Morton and Lenore Weiss House
39. Rhode Island – Industrial Trust Company Building
40. South Carolina – JV Martin Junior High School
41. South Dakota – Battle Mountain Sanitarium
42. Tennessee – The Tracking Room
43. Texas – San Agustin Cathedral
44. Utah – Ancestral Places of Southeast Utah
45. Vermont – The Mansion House
46. Virginia – Carr-Greer Farmhouse
47. Washington – The Showbox
48. West Virginia – Mountainair Hotel
49. Wisconsin – Mitchell Park Domes
50. Wyoming – The Cooper House
Noticia vía NetCredit.