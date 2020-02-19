An Illustrated Tribute to the Most Threatened Buildings in the United States

The vast history of the United States involving migration, the great variety of climates and the mix of cultures, has built a very diverse urban and architectural landscape. Despite this, there is a large number of historic buildings that – unfortunately, as in many other countries – are in the state of decay due to poor maintenance, which attracts developers.

The various architectural styles in the United States show elements such as glass domes and swimming pools, masonic cabins, schools and even laundries that are now urban and architectural icons. However, they face disintegration or demolition. Each state has its own buildings in danger, while these properties often represent something significant about the region itself. That is why NetCredit explored the history of fifty of the most vulnerable buildings in the United States.

To find these locations, we search for the most threatened buildings in each location using local preservation services and news sites as main sources. Unfortunately, we found several contenders for the most threatened building in each state. We made our final selection based on community support (or lack thereof) for each candidate. - NetCredit

1. Alabama – Ada Hanna School

2. Alaska – Eldred Rock Lighthouse

3. Arizona – Buckhorn Baths

4. Arkansas – Scipio A. Jones House

5. California – The Old Mint

6. Colorado – R&R Market

7. Connecticut – Mary and Eliza Freeman Houses

8. Delaware – Jester Farmhouse

9. Florida – Miami Marine Stadium

10. Georgia – The Cedars

11. Hawaii – Waikīkī War Memorial Natatorium

12. Idaho – Idaho State Forester’s Building

13. Illinois – Booth Cottage

14. Indiana – Pulaski County Courthouse

15. Iowa – Preston’s Station Historic District

16. Kansas – Katz Drug Store

17. Kentucky – Barnes House

18. Louisiana – General Laundry Cleaners and Dyers

19. Maine – Fort Gorges

20. Maryland – The Beatty-Cramer House

21. Massachusetts – Attleboro Switch Tower

22. Michigan – The Saturday Night Building

23. Minnesota – Oakland Apartments

24. Mississippi – The Lundy Old Stagecoach Inn

25. Missouri – Sara Lou Café

26. Montana – Thompson Falls, Paradise School

27. Nebraska – Chauncey S. Taylor House

28. Nevada – Masonic Lodge No. 13 & Reno Mercantile Building

29. New Hampshire – Eagle Pond Farm

30. New Jersey – East Point Lighthouse

31. New Mexico – Iglesia de la Virgen de Guadalupe

32. New York – Willert Park Courts

33. North Carolina – The Excelsior Club

34. North Dakota – Theodore Roosevelt’s Elkhorn Ranch

35. Ohio – Dayton Daily News Building

36. Oklahoma – Brookshire Motel

37. Oregon – OSU Red Barn

38. Pennsylvania – Morton and Lenore Weiss House

39. Rhode Island – Industrial Trust Company Building

40. South Carolina – JV Martin Junior High School

41. South Dakota – Battle Mountain Sanitarium

42. Tennessee – The Tracking Room

43. Texas – San Agustin Cathedral

44. Utah – Ancestral Places of Southeast Utah

45. Vermont – The Mansion House

46. Virginia – Carr-Greer Farmhouse

47. Washington – The Showbox

48. West Virginia – Mountainair Hotel

49. Wisconsin – Mitchell Park Domes

50. Wyoming – The Cooper House

Noticia vía NetCredit.