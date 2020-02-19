World
Westory Hair Salon / Yoshihiro Kato Atelier

Westory Hair Salon / Yoshihiro Kato Atelier

© Nacasa & Partners inc.

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store
Nagoya, Japan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 135.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Nacasa & Partners inc.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: A&A Material Corporation, Cassina ixc., LIXIL　, Odelic, Osmo & Edel, Sanbestkogyo, Sekino Kosan, tlight
  • Architect In Charge: Yoshihiro Kato
© Nacasa & Partners inc.
© Nacasa & Partners inc.

Text description provided by the architects. Yoshihiro kato atelier has designed the ‘WESTORY’ hair salon located 30 minutes by car from the center of Nagoya city in japan. what was originally a field, the site is now home to the single story intervention. incorporating elements of greenery within and around the new building, the guiding concept behind the project was to create a hair salon with a more natural feeling.

© Nacasa & Partners inc.
© Nacasa & Partners inc.
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Nacasa & Partners inc.
© Nacasa & Partners inc.

Measuring 134.99 m2 in area, the building is set back from the street. the parking lot is formed in crushed stone, providing a rough and more natural feel. concrete slabs, positioned in the center of the site, denote the path to the hair salon, welcoming customers inside.

© Nacasa & Partners inc.
© Nacasa & Partners inc.

The volume announces itself by a continuous roof plain that folds over and extends down to create the main entrance façade. by doing this, the architect forms a somewhat introverted appearance, as the interior is partially hidden by the diagonal lines of the roof extension.

© Nacasa & Partners inc.
© Nacasa & Partners inc.
South and West elevations
South and West elevations
© Nacasa & Partners inc.
© Nacasa & Partners inc.

Inside the hair salon the timber structure is exposed throughout the space, creating a warm and natural atmosphere. the roof plain that extends down to the ground reduces the amount of direct light that enters the interior, which was a deliberate design decision by the architect. instead, to receive diffused light, a void is cut into the roof to form a small internal courtyard. this insertion brings an element of the outdoors indoors while also bringing natural light into the salon.

© Nacasa & Partners inc.
© Nacasa & Partners inc.

Project location

Address: 3-chōme-1150 Sekohigashi, Moriyama-ku, Nagoya, Aichi 463-0090, Japan

Yoshihiro Kato Atelier
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Japan
Cite: "Westory Hair Salon / Yoshihiro Kato Atelier" 19 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933876/westory-hair-salon-yoshihiro-kato-atelier/> ISSN 0719-8884

