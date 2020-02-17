World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Jaeger Kahlen Partner completes Guangfa Securities Headquarters

Jaeger Kahlen Partner completes Guangfa Securities Headquarters

Save this article
Jaeger Kahlen Partner completes Guangfa Securities Headquarters

Located in the Zhujiang New Town district of Guangzhou, the Guangfa Securities Headquarters has just been completed. Designed by Jaeger Kahlen Partner, the 308-meter tall super high rise is the latest addition to the skyline of the city.

© 叶文锐 Wenrui Ye © 叶文锐 Wenrui Ye © 叶文锐 Wenrui Ye © 叶文锐 Wenrui Ye + 22

Save this picture!
© 叶文锐 Wenrui Ye
© 叶文锐 Wenrui Ye

Slender and elegant yet establishing a robust presence for Guangfa, a global leader in finance, the headquarter-like building generates a new business hub. Implemented in a different direction, rotated off the urban axis, the tower stands out from its surroundings. Maximizing views on the park, this movement also allows the creation of “a sheltered gathering area at the base”.

Save this picture!
© 叶文锐 Wenrui Ye
© 叶文锐 Wenrui Ye

Set on a landscaped public plaza, trees and water features separate the building from surrounding components like a bus terminal and a residential area. Divided into multiple parts, the tower comprises an entrance lobby in connection with the city and a sky lobby to enhance the circulation.

Related Article

Jaeger Kahlen Partner Wins Joint First Prize to Design Office Building in Shenzhen, China

Save this picture!
© 叶文锐 Wenrui Ye
© 叶文锐 Wenrui Ye

A steel-frame reinforced core and an outrigger system maximizes spatial efficiency and creates highly flexible office environments”. In fact, the need for robust columns is eliminated from the center, and peripheral structure is no longer needed. More efficient floor plates augment daylight throughout the working space, “creating open, comfortable, and spacious office environments”.

Save this picture!
© 叶文锐 Wenrui Ye
© 叶文锐 Wenrui Ye

On a sustainable level, facades funnel fresh exterior air and distribute it through a network of underfloor vents, while sun-shades cast long shadows over the interiors and photovoltaic panels reduce solar gain.

Save this picture!
© 叶文锐 Wenrui Ye
© 叶文锐 Wenrui Ye

  • Project Name: Guangfa Securities Headquarters
  • Project Address: 26 Machang Rd, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, China
  • Owner/Developer: Guangfa Securities
  • Architects: Jaeger Kahlen Partners Architects Ltd. (Johannes Jaeger, Wang Lingjiang, Tuan Tran Gia, Meiying Huang)
  • Structural Material: Steel
  • Building Function: Financial Office
  • Height Figures: Architectural - 308m, Occupied floor - 290m, To Tip - 308m
  • Observatory Height: 274m
  • Number of Floors: 60
  • Tower Gross Floor Area: 156,578㎡
  • Number of Parking Spaces: 1,000

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Jaeger Kahlen Partner completes Guangfa Securities Headquarters" 17 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933874/jaeger-kahlen-partner-completes-guangfa-securities-headquarters/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream