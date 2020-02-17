Jaeger Kahlen Partner completes Guangfa Securities Headquarters

Located in the Zhujiang New Town district of Guangzhou, the Guangfa Securities Headquarters has just been completed. Designed by Jaeger Kahlen Partner, the 308-meter tall super high rise is the latest addition to the skyline of the city.

Slender and elegant yet establishing a robust presence for Guangfa, a global leader in finance, the headquarter-like building generates a new business hub. Implemented in a different direction, rotated off the urban axis, the tower stands out from its surroundings. Maximizing views on the park, this movement also allows the creation of “a sheltered gathering area at the base”.

Set on a landscaped public plaza, trees and water features separate the building from surrounding components like a bus terminal and a residential area. Divided into multiple parts, the tower comprises an entrance lobby in connection with the city and a sky lobby to enhance the circulation.

“A steel-frame reinforced core and an outrigger system maximizes spatial efficiency and creates highly flexible office environments”. In fact, the need for robust columns is eliminated from the center, and peripheral structure is no longer needed. More efficient floor plates augment daylight throughout the working space, “creating open, comfortable, and spacious office environments”.

On a sustainable level, facades funnel fresh exterior air and distribute it through a network of underfloor vents, while sun-shades cast long shadows over the interiors and photovoltaic panels reduce solar gain.