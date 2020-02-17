World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. India
  5. Wrapped Volumes Sales Pavilion / The BAD Studio

Wrapped Volumes Sales Pavilion / The BAD Studio

Save this project
Wrapped Volumes Sales Pavilion / The BAD Studio

© Panchkon © Panchkon © Panchkon © Boney Keriwala + 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings
Bharuch, India
  • Architects: The BAD Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 750.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Panchkon, Boney Keriwala
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Asian Paints, Merino, Rhino, Vyara, cera
  • Architect In Charge: Boney Keriwala and Alak Parmar
  • Design Team: Taikhum Shaikh, Aadil Amla, Milindsinh Solanki, Nikunj Rajpara
  • Structural Engineering: Shilp Sadhna Structural Consultancy
  • Landscape: The BAD Studio
  • Civil Contractor: Gangaprasad
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Panchkon
© Panchkon

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the outskirts of Bharuch city, Wrapped Volumes caters as sales pavilion for developer’s multiple projects. The site lacks specific context, at the same time the abutting road chops the site into a trapezoidal shape. We transformed this progressive movement of the road along the site into geometry by wrapping up the spaces into a continuous facade.

Save this picture!
© Panchkon
© Panchkon
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Panchkon
© Panchkon
Save this picture!
© Panchkon
© Panchkon

As a result, the structure lifts itself from the ground and transforms itself into a dynamic geometry. Some parts of this wrap form a landscape layer, while others a protective skin, reducing the heat gain from south. The façade opens up on the north to penetrate natural light.

Save this picture!
© Panchkon
© Panchkon

The façade poses a striking ribbed plaster which adds progressive motion to the structure. The office weaves the landscape and structure, engaging an individual to transcend from exterior to interior spaces to experience a sumptuous character of compact interior spaces washed in natural light.

Save this picture!
© Boney Keriwala
© Boney Keriwala

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Bharuch, Gujarat, India

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
The BAD Studio
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings India
Cite: "Wrapped Volumes Sales Pavilion / The BAD Studio" 17 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933873/wrapped-volumes-sales-pavilion-the-bad-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream