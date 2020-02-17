World
1110 apartment / atelier12

1110 apartment / atelier12

© Hoang Le photography © Hoang Le photography © Hoang Le photography © Hoang Le photography + 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartment Interiors
Vietnam
  • Architects: atelier12
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 62.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Hoang Le photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: CARINY, Dulux, Fran Aluminum, KINGLED, New Wood, Rang Dong group, Thanh Hoa Stone
  • Architect In Charge: Dang Duc Viet
© Hoang Le photography

Text description provided by the architects. Measuring just 62m2, the apartment is located in a new building in Hanoi. Every unit of this building is small and is designed for young families. The original plan contains two bedrooms with compressed functions. The whole space is divided into small rooms.

© Hoang Le photography
Furniture diagram
Furniture diagram
© Hoang Le photography

The renovated concept is to break the stifling sensation of closed rooms to create a new space where functions intertwine softly, flexibly and the natural light can enter the deepest corners. In the new design, a bedroom is removed to expand living space. A bathroom is converted into the washing room and storage. The balcony became a green space, connecting living space and bedroom.

© Hoang Le photography

Finishing materials and furniture aim for simplicity, natural and rustication. Furniture are made to serve their very purposes, and not to put pressure on the space. Many old wooden parts have been reconfigured into two tables. Glass is used to show the structure of the tables and to avoid casting shadows on the wooden floor.

© Hoang Le photography

The indigo plywood cabinet and the yellow cement wall cover the kitchen and are the highlight of the living space. With a small area, good quality of life can be achieved just by balancing the functions in a harmonious way; accepting to abandon some needs and to change our lifestyle.

© Hoang Le photography

Project location

Address: Hoàng Mai, Hanoi, Vietnam

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "1110 apartment / atelier12" 17 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933871/1110-apartment-atelier12/> ISSN 0719-8884

