Skogbrynet Houses / R21 Arkitekter

Skogbrynet Houses / R21 Arkitekter

© Åke E:son Lindman

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Oslo, Norway
  • Architects: R21 Arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 640.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Åke E:son Lindman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Gilje Tre AS, Landheim Gruppen, Svenneby Sag og Høvleri
  • Lead Architects: Thomas Thorsnes, Martin Smedsrud
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Text description provided by the architects. Three houses situated in a row, replaces an old villa. The houses share a driveway, while parking and entrances are solved separately on the ground floor in each volume. The sloping terrain allow three levels, and provide the houses with a private garden with entrance from the first floor, completely separated from the driveway.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

The ground floor services the rest of the house with storage and bathrooms. An open L-shaped first floor encircles the south facing garden ensuring light in the kitchen, dining and living area. On the second floor, a part of the volume is subtracted, and a terrasse is created.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

The subtraction improves the quality of light emitted to the garden, and the overall volume of the project is given a less continuous expression. The fasade is cedar cladding on a concrete base. The windows are enhanced by adding a wooden frame, similarly the edges are given a profile to emphasise the precise shape.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

