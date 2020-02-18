Skogbrynet Houses / R21 Arkitekter

+ 11

Lead Architects: Thomas Thorsnes, Martin Smedsrud

Text description provided by the architects. Three houses situated in a row, replaces an old villa. The houses share a driveway, while parking and entrances are solved separately on the ground floor in each volume. The sloping terrain allow three levels, and provide the houses with a private garden with entrance from the first floor, completely separated from the driveway.

The ground floor services the rest of the house with storage and bathrooms. An open L-shaped first floor encircles the south facing garden ensuring light in the kitchen, dining and living area. On the second floor, a part of the volume is subtracted, and a terrasse is created.

The subtraction improves the quality of light emitted to the garden, and the overall volume of the project is given a less continuous expression. The fasade is cedar cladding on a concrete base. The windows are enhanced by adding a wooden frame, similarly the edges are given a profile to emphasise the precise shape.