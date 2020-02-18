World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Habitat Live/Work / DFJ Architects

Habitat Live/Work / DFJ Architects

Save this project
Habitat Live/Work / DFJ Architects

© Christopher Frederick Jones © Christopher Frederick Jones © Christopher Frederick Jones © Christopher Frederick Jones + 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Byron Bay, Australia
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Text description provided by the architects. Live/Work’s intention is to provide a new building prototype, featuring basic, but good-quality housing with articulated workspaces. The prevalence of self-employment in Byron Shire and absence of affordable housing often sees people living illegally in mezzanines over their businesses in industrial units.

Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

One of the instigating factors in the development of Habitat was the desire to provide a smarter version of this functional set-up, with better design, amenity and quality of life. The Live/Work precinct sees 24 residences with workspaces set over two levels. A 60 square-metre commercial space on the ground floor has its own bathroom and kitchenette.

Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones
Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Above, sits an 80 square-metre one-bedroom apartment with independent access, featuring open-plan living and north-facing deck. The downstairs space can be used for retail, office or creative industries workshops, activating the public domain and providing interest at street level.

Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
DFJ Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Habitat Live/Work / DFJ Architects" 18 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933859/habitat-live-work-dfj-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream