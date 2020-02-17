World
Habitat Recreation Centre / DFJ Architects

Habitat Recreation Centre / DFJ Architects

© Christopher Frederick Jones

Swimming Pool
Byron Bay, Australia
  • Architects: DFJ Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 150.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Christopher Frederick Jones
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Blue Glass Pebble Company, Cornilleau, Danpal, Grillex, Tesla
  • Lead Architects: Dominic Finlay-Jones. Fraser Williams-Martin
  • Civil & Structural Engineering: Ardill Payne & Partners
  • Landscape: Alex Petersons ‘InRock Landscaping’
  • Electrical/Hydraulic/Mechanical Engineers: MDA Consulting Engineers
  • Builder: AG Corp
  • Planning: Planners North
Text description provided by the architects. Freed from its more utilitarian surroundings, Habitat Recreation’s floating translucent roof beckons visitors to explore under its sculptural wings.

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Provided free of charge for use by residents and tenants, it offers daily opportunities to relax, meet neighbours and build community. It features a grassed area, 25-metre lap pool, kids pool, showers, toilets, change rooms, barbecues, ping pong tables, lockable bike storage and edible gardens.

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Toilets and change rooms are a covered outdoor area clustered around a central corridor, eliminating the need for mechanical ventilation or daytime lighting by providing ample amounts of daylight and fresh air.

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Rainwater feeds the pool and amenities, while Habitat’s embodied energy network powers the hot water and lights.

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Project location

Address: 1 Porter St, Byron Bay NSW 2481, Australia

