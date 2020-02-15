World
Wind House / suzuki architects

Wind House / suzuki architects

© Kenta Hasegawa

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Shinagawa City, Japan
  • Architects: suzuki architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 129.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Kenta Hasegawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: KMEW, LIIXL, NIPPON STEEL, Panasonic, Sanwacompany, Toli, Toto
  • Architect In Charge: Hisako Yamamura, Kousuke Suzuki, suzuki architects
  • Structural Design : Hidetaka Nakahara, Q＆Architecture, Seiji Ookawa, soso
  • Construction Company: HomeBuilder
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. This two-generation residence is located in the working-class shitamachi section of Tokyo’s Shinagawa district. The property is surrounded by old wooden homes whose lots are being subdivided as the younger generation takes them over, increasing the density of an already densely developed neighborhood. New structures must meet or exceed the codes for semi-fireproof construction, which regulate the use of wood. The client, however, wanted a home with a “natural” feeling and plenty of wood.

© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Our first decision was to adopt a wood-frame construction method with a fireproof building skin so that we could use natural wood finishes on the interior. Next, to draw as many of the breezes that blow down the city streets as possible through the house, we maximized the number of windows in the exterior walls. Every room in the house aside from bathrooms has windows on at least two sides.

© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

As a result, breezes move not only horizontally through each floor but also three-dimensionally via the stairs; the concept was to use this natural ventilation to create a sense of unity throughout the entire house. Alternating windows with walls allowed us to ensure just the right amount of privacy. The design encourages the residents to leave the windows open, reducing the distance between home life and the surrounding neighborhood and allowing the residents to experience the city as their environment.

© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Diagram section
Diagram section
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Over time, we envision life on the inside of the house to gradually become more visible through the many windows, giving the inorganic exterior a friendlier aspect. Our hope is that the rows of windows will give rise to metaphorical cross-ventilation with the changing neighborhood, helping generate the kind of warm relationships that characterize traditional shitamachi areas.

© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project gallery

