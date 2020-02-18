Minsheng Ferry Station / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects

Save this picture! Ferry Station connect with the Bridge. Image © Yong Zhang

+ 35

Design Principal: Yuyang Liu

Project Leader /Project Architect : Jue Wang

Design Team: Zhuoran Chen, Han Chen, Yining He, Yaping Wu, Haiqi Xue

Site Architect: Jue Wang

Structure Consultant : Structure AND Architecture OFFICE

Ldi& Structure : Shanghai China Communications Water Transportation Design& Research co.,Ltd, Shanghai Oriental architectural design and research institute co. LTD

Contractor: Shanghai Hydraulic Engineering Group Co.,Ltd, Shanghai

Client: Shanghai East Bund Investment (Group) Co., Ltd

Cost: 5,200,000 RMB

Save this picture! Birdview with night lighting. Image © Yong Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The Minsheng Ferry Station is located at the end of Minsheng Rd, north to the Huangpu River and west to the Xinhua greenspace. The site can be accessed from Minsheng Wharf Waterfront through Huimin Bridge. As an infrastructure which connects transportation between the two coasts and an important landscape intersection along the Huangpu River, the design integrates architecture with the landscape while separating ferry passengers and slow traffic flow from three-line connection through two levels of different functions.

Save this picture! Ferry Station connect with the Bridge. Image © Yong Zhang

Save this picture! Night View LIghting. Image © Yong Zhang

In total 9 meters tall and 645 square meters, the building is divided into two levels: the lower level serves as ferry waiting area and service zone which direct the flows of passengers to the ferry, while the upper level serves as facilities for the connecting open space. the building is covered by stainless mesh net on the top as landscape installations which render the building monumental at night through various lighting techniques.

Save this picture! Second floor Connect with the Bridge. Image © Yong Zhang

Save this picture! People Under the Landscape Installation. Image © Yong Zhang

The station lobby is opened towards south and north with skylights to bring natural lighting to the narrow space underneath. Ticket office and public restroom are placed west to the lobby. The lower lever with 5.5 meters high, is totally covered by the strolling platform.

Save this picture! Ground Floor Entrance of Minsheng Road_. Image © Yong Zhang

Save this picture! Spiral Stairs to the Second Floor. Image © Yong Zhang

The upper level connecting open space with a fabulous view towards Huangpu River. The canopy utilizes steel structure and stainless mesh net to create a lightness and fascinating geometrical form, as an important intersection at western end of Huimin Bridge. Vines and vegetation provides shading for leisure and activities in the platform.

Save this picture! Activities Under the Landscape Installation. Image © Yong Zhang

As infrastructure carrying for water transportation, Minsheng Ferry Station along with surrounding open space bring various recreation experience to the waterfront visitors.