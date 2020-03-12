World
Ñato Restaurant / AR Arquitectos

Ñato Restaurant / AR Arquitectos

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Restaurant
Villa Mercedes, Argentina
  • Architects: AR Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 550.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Edificor, Google, Huerta & CIA, Interiores B.AP, JCL Mobiliario, JarDesign, Light Centro de Iluminación, Lumion, Saniplast
  • Lead Architect: Santiago Arzubi, Iván Revol, Natalia Franchetti, Camila Juaneda, Milagros Allende
  • Client: Uasu
  • Landscape: JarDesign
  • Collaborators: Marcela Sliva Eventos, Interiores B.AP, Selva Colección
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Ñato emerged from the idea of creating a space where food and architecture blend so that the user can experience gastronomy as a sensory path along his walk through the place, starting with the imposing large door highlighted by a circular Guayubira handle and surrounded by nature.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
One of the challenges on this project was the creation of a new restaurant concept, giving it a unique identity. This was achieved not only with the morphology and spatiality but also through detail design, achieving an innovative space and thus changing the client sensation. The result is a contemporary expression with unique identity.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Gonzalo Viramonte
The materiality raised was thought for different aspects that had to be taken into account. The façade iron tubes rhythm makes the restaurant stand out within its large corner in a constant gastronomic growth neighborhood. In addition, it allows a wide natural lighting entrance to the interior space, which is transformed by receiving the light and projecting the tubes shadows. On the other hand, its interior tries to bring warmth to the space by using wood in its different shapes and textures. The acoustic was also taken into account with this material.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
Section
Section
© Gonzalo Viramonte
The program is divided in two floors: when entering through the large iron and wood door, the user is received by a large iron bar that frames a vertical beverage display shelf and a custom designed wine cellar. On the left, is the table area and an exit to the outdoor patio, where people can enjoy a more relaxing space.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
On the second floor the materials continue to be shown in its natural aspect, generating different sensations and textures combined with the interior design. The art works are part of this spatial, as sensorial and gastronomic tour.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
Project location

Address: Barrio Jardin del Sur, Villa Mercedes, San Luis, Argentina

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Ñato Restaurant / AR Arquitectos" [Restaurante Ñato / AR Arquitectos] 12 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933784/nato-restaurant-ar-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

