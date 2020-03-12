Ñato Restaurant / AR Arquitectos

+ 26

Restaurant • Villa Mercedes, Argentina Architects: AR Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 550.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Gonzalo Viramonte

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Autodesk, Edificor, Google, Huerta & CIA, Interiores B.AP, JCL Mobiliario, JarDesign, Light Centro de Iluminación, Lumion , Saniplast

Lead Architect: Santiago Arzubi, Iván Revol, Natalia Franchetti, Camila Juaneda, Milagros Allende

Client: Uasu

Landscape: JarDesign

Collaborators: Marcela Sliva Eventos, Interiores B.AP, Selva Colección

More Specs

Less Specs

Ñato emerged from the idea of creating a space where food and architecture blend so that the user can experience gastronomy as a sensory path along his walk through the place, starting with the imposing large door highlighted by a circular Guayubira handle and surrounded by nature.

One of the challenges on this project was the creation of a new restaurant concept, giving it a unique identity. This was achieved not only with the morphology and spatiality but also through detail design, achieving an innovative space and thus changing the client sensation. The result is a contemporary expression with unique identity.

The materiality raised was thought for different aspects that had to be taken into account. The façade iron tubes rhythm makes the restaurant stand out within its large corner in a constant gastronomic growth neighborhood. In addition, it allows a wide natural lighting entrance to the interior space, which is transformed by receiving the light and projecting the tubes shadows. On the other hand, its interior tries to bring warmth to the space by using wood in its different shapes and textures. The acoustic was also taken into account with this material.

The program is divided in two floors: when entering through the large iron and wood door, the user is received by a large iron bar that frames a vertical beverage display shelf and a custom designed wine cellar. On the left, is the table area and an exit to the outdoor patio, where people can enjoy a more relaxing space.

On the second floor the materials continue to be shown in its natural aspect, generating different sensations and textures combined with the interior design. The art works are part of this spatial, as sensorial and gastronomic tour.