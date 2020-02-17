World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Topo's Shed Workspace and Housing / Pía Mendaro

Topo's Shed Workspace and Housing / Pía Mendaro

Save this project
Topo's Shed Workspace and Housing / Pía Mendaro
Save this picture!
© Manuel Ocaña
© Manuel Ocaña

© Manuel Ocaña © Manuel Ocaña © Manuel Ocaña © Manuel Ocaña + 35

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Pía Mendaro
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 100.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020
  • Photographs Photographs: Manuel Ocaña
  • Architect In Charge: Pía Mendaro
  • Promoter: Clara Cebrián
  • Production: Fast&Furious Office
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Manuel Ocaña
© Manuel Ocaña

Text description provided by the architects. This is the house-studio of my friend Clara Cebrian. Clara is an artist and does not like overly designed things. She wanted something ‘like Ron Weasley’s house’; something that could adapt to the needs that appear over time.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Ocaña
© Manuel Ocaña

The project, therefore, had to provide a basis for life to happen and be ‘almost nothing’.

 

Save this picture!
© Manuel Ocaña
© Manuel Ocaña
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Manuel Ocaña
© Manuel Ocaña

 We work on a 10x10m warehouse with a gable roof held by two steel rafters, a facade with two windows and a door. For ‘almost nothing’ to work as ‘almost anything’ it seemed that nothing should be very tied.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Ocaña
© Manuel Ocaña

We were sure about three things: that the space must be understood as what it is - a square -, that we had to use a kitchen that Clara had bought for sale, and that the downspouts were where they were and were immovable.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Ocaña
© Manuel Ocaña
Save this picture!
© Manuel Ocaña
© Manuel Ocaña

We decided to make a ‘covert wall’; a front where we could place the kitchen (everyone always wants to be in the kitchen). The kitchen would become the useful protagonist of the space, and behind it, the bathroom and facilities would hide. The wall passes under the belt of the trusses, allowing the warehouse to be understood as it is, and prevents doors from opening directly over the space (especially the bathroom).

Save this picture!
© Manuel Ocaña
© Manuel Ocaña
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Manuel Ocaña
© Manuel Ocaña

In the process of locating Clara’s sleeping place, we thought of making a wheeled bed, a cabin, a box with windows ... until we decided to detach ourselves from the ground. We thereby provide a horizon in the warehouse; a connection with the outside that we believe necessary for mental health. It ended up being the project’s highlight: a very light, semi-hanging platform, which in turn supports a small elevation of the roof. We designed this structure with Manuel Ocaña; 20mm steel rounds working on compression and suspension, and 8mm corrugated rods in tension. The platform accepts a maximum of 5 people on it, so we made a ladder with wheels that could hide: skinny habits.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Ocaña
© Manuel Ocaña

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Pía Mendaro
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Topo's Shed Workspace and Housing / Pía Mendaro" [Espacio de trabajo y vivienda La Nave del Topo / Pía Mendaro] 17 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933779/topos-shed-workspace-and-housing-pia-mendaro/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream