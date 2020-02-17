World
House of Arches / Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design

House of Arches / Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design

© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses Interiors
Cidade Jardim, Brazil
  Area: 1668.0 ft²
  Year: 2018
  Photographs: Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Amazonas Jaguaré, Archluce, By Kamy, Carol Gay, Casa Moysés, Cinex, Codex Home, Comgás, Construflama, Coral, Cristiano Granziera, Deca, Dellanno, Dimlux, Doural, Dunelli, Elettromec, FAS, FAS Iluminação, Galeria de Arte André, Gauss, LG Electronics, Lepri, Mauricio Jorge, P.S. do Vidro, Pormade, Portobello, Quaker Decor, Romacer, Top Marmore, Verniz
  • Lead Architects: Daniel Veiga, Paulo Carvalho
  • Landscape: Alex Hanazaki
© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio

Text description provided by the architects. With 150m², the project brings a complete, fully integrated house, consisting of living room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom, in an enveloping environment, marked by polychrome and arched openings, which frame the balcony and are repeated in the furniture and decorative elements, impacting visitors.

© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio

Outside, the residence features a completely shady courtyard, all covered in concrete slabs by “Mosarte Revestimentos”, ornamented by a Bamboo garden. The surprise is when the visitor enters the house and is faced with a completely opposite environment, marked by vivid colors such as deep green, analog blue, in addition to earthy tones and their variations, colors based on the modernist palettes created by Le Corbusier, that delimit the integrated environments.

© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio

In addition to being present on the balcony, the shape of the arches, so common in classic buildings, is also present in the furniture - all designed by the professional himself and executed by “Dunelli” - and in the decorative details, which, together with the colors give the identity to the space and bring the sophistication and the welcoming feeling that a residence needs to have. “All spaces were designed to meet your basic needs. No excesses, except for the colors”, explains the architect Léo Shehtman, emphasizing that the monochrome of each environment is broken in a subtle and elegant way by the decorative elements chosen for the place.

© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio

In the center of Casa dos Arcos, there is a kind of box, which concentrates the bathroom and acts as a room divider, presenting on one side the kitchen - which in addition to the table, has an “Elettomec” cooktop and cellar, and “LG” appliances. On the other side, the living room without excesses, brings the furniture designed by the architect and designer and the carpet by “By Kamy”.

© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio

On the central sides, the room marked by green, also has screens and wallpaper from “Pormade”; and on the other, an opening to the balcony, from which the door opens for entry and exit.

© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio

A modern classic, Casa dos Arcos can be classified, the architect's 31st project for CASA COR SP, inspired by the modernist and post-modernist references used, such as Le Corbusier and the rescue of classic ornaments such as the door arches and the shape used on all objects.

© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio

About this office
Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design
Office

Cite: "House of Arches / Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design" [Casa dos Arcos / Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design] 17 Feb 2020. ArchDaily.

