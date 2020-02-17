House of Arches / Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design

+ 35

Lead Architects: Daniel Veiga, Paulo Carvalho

Landscape: Alex Hanazaki

Text description provided by the architects. With 150m², the project brings a complete, fully integrated house, consisting of living room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom, in an enveloping environment, marked by polychrome and arched openings, which frame the balcony and are repeated in the furniture and decorative elements, impacting visitors.

Outside, the residence features a completely shady courtyard, all covered in concrete slabs by “Mosarte Revestimentos”, ornamented by a Bamboo garden. The surprise is when the visitor enters the house and is faced with a completely opposite environment, marked by vivid colors such as deep green, analog blue, in addition to earthy tones and their variations, colors based on the modernist palettes created by Le Corbusier, that delimit the integrated environments.

In addition to being present on the balcony, the shape of the arches, so common in classic buildings, is also present in the furniture - all designed by the professional himself and executed by “Dunelli” - and in the decorative details, which, together with the colors give the identity to the space and bring the sophistication and the welcoming feeling that a residence needs to have. “All spaces were designed to meet your basic needs. No excesses, except for the colors”, explains the architect Léo Shehtman, emphasizing that the monochrome of each environment is broken in a subtle and elegant way by the decorative elements chosen for the place.

In the center of Casa dos Arcos, there is a kind of box, which concentrates the bathroom and acts as a room divider, presenting on one side the kitchen - which in addition to the table, has an “Elettomec” cooktop and cellar, and “LG” appliances. On the other side, the living room without excesses, brings the furniture designed by the architect and designer and the carpet by “By Kamy”.

On the central sides, the room marked by green, also has screens and wallpaper from “Pormade”; and on the other, an opening to the balcony, from which the door opens for entry and exit.

A modern classic, Casa dos Arcos can be classified, the architect's 31st project for CASA COR SP, inspired by the modernist and post-modernist references used, such as Le Corbusier and the rescue of classic ornaments such as the door arches and the shape used on all objects.