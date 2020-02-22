World
PLC House / Catalina Lanza Castelli + AR Arquitectos

PLC House / Catalina Lanza Castelli + AR Arquitectos

© Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte + 22

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Houses Interiors
Villa Allende, Argentina
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4144.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ACT 3D, Autodesk, Contigiani, Feyro, Raicons, Saniplast, Selva Colección, Trimble Navigation
  • Architects In Charge Of The Project: Catalina Lanza Castelli
  • Architects In Charge Of The Work: AR Arquitectos (Santiago Arzubi e Iván Revol)
  • Design Team: Catalina Lanza Castelli, Santiago Arzubi, Iván Revol
  • Clients: PLC
  • Landscaping : Selva Colección
  • Collaborators: Raicons – Materiales de la Construccion.
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. On a large and with a slight drop land, in a quiet neighborhood and surrounded by green, a single-family house was planned where the design prevails in every detail and its functionality accommodates to the client’s need. Developed on a single floor, practicality, austerity and flexibility are the main components of the proposal, materialized through simple lines and pure forms.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

As for its implantation and morphology, the L-shaped plant was designed with the aim of framing the existing carob tree in the courtyard so that it could be part of the house. The large exposed concrete beams that extend from house slab make the tree limit, emphasizing the importance it has in the social and private spaces.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Elevations
Elevations
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

A longitudinal and pure wall highlights the entrance of the house and its imposing rusty veneer door. Then, the social area together with a toilet and a living-dining room with the veneer grill opens completely towards a covered gallery through aluminum windows doors, being the intermediate space between the interior and the external patio. A sliding door made of sheet metal that blends with the lining of the interior walls leads to the morphological and functional articulation scape of the house.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The kitchen with window to the green opens to the recreation space, which is visually related to the patio of the carob tree, generating a wide space of circulation and contemplation. This transition space achieves a spatial distribution of functions, dividing the service area of the private sector: the kitchen is connected to a laundry, tender, utility room and garage; while the recreation space takes you through a hallway highlighted by its circular skylights and its concrete slab towards the bedrooms with their respective bathrooms. All spaces are directly related to the surrounding nature of the house.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Section
Section
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Materiality is defined by the balanced combination of white, concrete and iron that make the project have its own stamp and be and highlighted in its natural environment.

Exposed concrete slabs that run through all the spaces, joined by sheet metal details that appear in their cladding and in their parasols and doors, unify visually and spatially the house. Finally, the glass allows to show the whole link.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Project gallery

About this office
Catalina Lanza Castelli
Office
AR Arquitectos
Office

Cite: "PLC House / Catalina Lanza Castelli + AR Arquitectos" [Casa PLC / Catalina Lanza Castelli + AR Arquitectos] 22 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933765/plc-house-catalina-lanza-castelli-plus-ar-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

