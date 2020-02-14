World
Last Days to Vote for the ArchDaily Building of the Year 2020 Awards

We invite you to participate in the ArchDaily Building of the Year 2020 Awards. We ask you to recognize and reward the projects that you feel are creating the largest impact in the built environment, that ArchDaily has published on our projects database in 2019. By voting, you form part of an interdependent, impartial, distributed network of jurors and peers that has consistently helped us celebrate architecture of every scale, purpose, and condition, from countries large and small, and architects of all descriptions. Already 4000 projects have been filtered down to just 15 finalists – representing the best in each project category on ArchDaily.

Remember, registered users will be able to vote their favorite project for each of the 15 categories included in the Awards. One vote per category. Voting ends on February 17th, 2020 at 12:01 AM (EST). Thank you once again for helping us continue to democratize architectural excellence across the world.

