  DenPaku The Beachfront MIJORA / Atelier TEKUTO + Amami Design Firm

Courtesy of Atelier TEKUTO

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Lodging, Tourism
Amami, Japan
  • Architect In Charge: Yasuhiro Yamashita
  • Design Team: Yasuhiro Yamashita, Ben Matsuno, Kazuma Kurita, Atelier TEKUTO
  • Construction Management: Yamaguchi Construction LLC, Marusan Kensetsu Kogyo Company Limited
Courtesy of Atelier TEKUTO
Text description provided by the architects. DenPaku The Beachfront MIJORA is a collection of villa style tourist accommodations, designed by Yasuhiro “Hiro” Yamashita of Atelier TEKUTO. Situated along a beach in Amami Oshima, a subtropical island in southern Japan, each villa boasts a breathtaking view of the sea.

Courtesy of Atelier TEKUTO
Courtesy of Atelier TEKUTO
Courtesy of Atelier TEKUTO
The villas are composed of bold origami-like concrete structure topped by wooden roofs, inspired by Amamian traditional architecture. The floor-to-ceiling window connects the interior with the exterior, creating a sense of oneness with nature.

Courtesy of Atelier TEKUTO
The villas belong to a brand of tourist accommodations, DenPaku (伝泊), founded by the architect. It first started from renovating vacant traditional houses and converting them into lodging facilities, aiming to pass down the local traditional / legendary architecture, villages and culture to future generations.

Courtesy of Atelier TEKUTO
Courtesy of Atelier TEKUTO
The brand provides not only places for tourists to stay, but also elder care facilities and immersive activities for tourists to interact with local people. It is an ongoing project to revitalize the local community, involving tourists and the locals, in a sustainable way.

Courtesy of Atelier TEKUTO
Project location

Address: Kasaricho Oaza Manya, Amami, Kagoshima 894-0502, Japan

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Tourism Japan
"DenPaku The Beachfront MIJORA / Atelier TEKUTO + Amami Design Firm" 14 Feb 2020. ArchDaily.

