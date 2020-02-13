World
CIL – Résidence Simone Veil / Vincent Parreira Atelier Architecture AAVP

CIL – Résidence Simone Veil / Vincent Parreira Atelier Architecture AAVP

© Luc Boegly © Luc Boegly © Luc Boegly © Luc Boegly + 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Housing, Dorms
Paris, France
  • Economy: 12ECO
  • Fluids Engineering: LBE
  • Structure Engineering: AIA
  • Acoustician: ALTIA
  • Sustainable Environment Engineering: IDEEL ENVIRONNEMENT
  • Civil Engineering: ATEVE
Text description provided by the architects. The aim is to propose a social, urban, and architectural transition. This is to answer to the network of various built archetypes within the district on many levels. It offers to articulate the structure in two volumes.

This articulation allows to direct the perspectives and orientations that relate to different urban environments and atmospheres. The garden made in the liking of the Maison des Art's counterpart, will provide an added value this piece of the outskirts of Paris. It will be highly exposed to vehicle traffic, particularly due to the beltway situated nearby.

On the other side, facing the "Cite Internationale Universitaire de Paris", the building will interact with La Maison des Arts et Métiers, where it will send a real urban facade to the frontal side by fitting in a "faubourg" piece of architecture. Thus, the facade shows a variety of horizontal layers: A glass-based ground extended by piles under the lowest floor, three larchwood floors, and finally the top floor in drilled aluminum sheets.

The selected materials take part in the appearance of the building and answer to all functional, economical, and environmental requirements. The residence will accommodate apartments from 20 to 40 square meters, as well as common rooms for either work and leisure. Each housing will comprise and include an entrance with a kitchenette beside it, as well as a living room and a bathroom.

Project location

Address: XIV Distrito de Paris, 75014 Paris, France

Vincent Parreira Atelier Architecture AAVP
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Educational Architecture Other facilities Dorms France
Cite: "CIL – Résidence Simone Veil / Vincent Parreira Atelier Architecture AAVP" 13 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933717/cil-nil-residence-simone-veil-vincent-parreira-atelier-architecture-aavp/> ISSN 0719-8884

