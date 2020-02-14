World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. France
  5. BAT High-Rise Living / Vincent Parreira Atelier Architecture AAVP + Aires Mateus e Associados

BAT High-Rise Living / Vincent Parreira Atelier Architecture AAVP + Aires Mateus e Associados

Save this project
BAT High-Rise Living / Vincent Parreira Atelier Architecture AAVP + Aires Mateus e Associados
Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly / Salem Mostefaoui
© Luc Boegly / Salem Mostefaoui

© Luc Boegly / Salem Mostefaoui © Luc Boegly / Salem Mostefaoui © Luc Boegly / Salem Mostefaoui © Luc Boegly / Salem Mostefaoui + 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Paris, France
  • Landscape: Atelier Roberta
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly / Salem Mostefaoui
© Luc Boegly / Salem Mostefaoui

Text description provided by the architects. A monumental rift divides this large building, multiplies perspectives on the urban landscape and creates new ways of high-rise living. Vincent Parreira: «By a subtle game of elements replaced along the public space, the construction emerges according to the views, like a city made of bodies and transparencies. A piece of territory is fi xed from the ground to the sky.»

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly / Salem Mostefaoui
© Luc Boegly / Salem Mostefaoui
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly / Salem Mostefaoui
© Luc Boegly / Salem Mostefaoui

The building, rises up to 50 meters and is located on the north-west side, along the park entrance, while the lower buildings are built up against the lot 04a, alongside the neighboring base, creating a suburban scale facing the park. The landscaped garden becomes a negative piece to the buildings and a transition landscape between the park and the street. It participated to the distinction of the buildings, which project an image of lightness and fragility. «First and foremost, this garden is an empty place. The project is made to emphasize this emptiness. We chose to add a chromatic difference between these two constructions, in order to characterize the emptiness, which should not only be read as a link between two volumes perpendicular to the park. We underline the distinction with their scale and their urban position.

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly / Salem Mostefaoui
© Luc Boegly / Salem Mostefaoui
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly / Salem Mostefaoui
© Luc Boegly / Salem Mostefaoui

The building is two-tone. One part is white, monochrome, drawing the building form limits. Its imposing mass helps distinguish the first building from the second, which is black with golden  highlights,  it  preserves  the  same  constructive  principles  but  establishes  another relation with the central garden, based on erasure, like an absence. This disparity dialogues and enriches itself with the surrounding vegetation.» (Vincent Parreira)

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly / Salem Mostefaoui
© Luc Boegly / Salem Mostefaoui

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Paris, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Vincent Parreira Atelier Architecture AAVP
Office
Aires Mateus e Associados
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments France
Cite: "BAT High-Rise Living / Vincent Parreira Atelier Architecture AAVP + Aires Mateus e Associados" 14 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933716/bat-high-rise-living-vincent-parreira-atelier-architecture-aavp-plus-aires-mateus-e-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream