Owl Creek House / Skylab

Owl Creek House / Skylab

© Stephen Miller © Jeremy Bitterman © Robert Reck © Robert Reck + 25

Snowmass Village, United States
  • Lead Architects: Jeff Kovel, Nathan Cox
  • Contractor: Ridge Runner Construction
  • Structural Engineer: Mountain Design Group
  • Mechanical Engineer: Resource Engineering Group, Architectural Engineering Consultants
  • Interior Design: Studio Lambiotte, LLC.
  • Geotechnical Engineer: CTL Thompson Incorporated
  • Landscape: Artifex
  • Lighting: Lighting Workshop, Inc.
  • Theatrical/Av: Ambient Automation & Performance Electronics
  • Soils Engineer: CTL Thompson
  • Land Use Entitlements Consultant: Manchester Architects
© Robert Reck
Text description provided by the architects. Perched on the hillside, with panoramic views of Snowmass Mountain, the Owl Creek Residence was built on the idea that a physical place can deepen the connections between friends, families and the natural world.  

© Jeremy Bitterman
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Jeremy Bitterman
The project vision included creating a collection of lodge-like communal spaces surrounded by naturally weathered and local materials providing an abundance of access to natural light, and minimizing visual separation from the outdoors. This all-weather mountain retreat is about enhancing and recharging social relations and maximizing connections to the native environment.  

© Jeremy Bitterman
 Site constraints were central to the design response and ultimately informing the spatial concept to triangulate the structure working with the existing sloping terrain.  It turned the strict height limitation and slope constraints of the site into an advantage by anchoring the structure into the landforms. The structure frames powerful views through two principal façades, maximizing the visual connection to the landscape at every angle. Strategic decisions in the frame and form allowed for efficiencies and functional benefits, including a triangular structural steel frame with car decking to minimize costs through prefabrication, and a roof slope to move water and snow downslope. Finishes and interior relationships were carefully crafted to draw the scenic landscape inward and extending the outdoor deck living experience. A central spiraling split-level arrangement allows for the living room, fireplace, bar and lounge to feel like intimate spaces with communal energy. Terracing theater seating maximizes space within the stairwell working with the topography.  

© Robert Reck
Section
Section

Compact and efficient private sleeping wings open up to expansive outdoor views at the lower level. Exterior spaces open interior activity to the outdoors including a triangular spa with an elevated deck and an expansive outdoor terrace right off of the kitchen. The Owl Creek residence provides a platform to gather in a shared living environment connected to their surroundings with purpose, deepening family connections. 

© Robert Reck
Project gallery

