BLNT house / at26 architecture & design

Design Team: Branislav Loskot, Peter Kukučka, Jaroslav Takáč, Juraj Benko

Clients: Private person

Engineering: AT26 architects

Landscape: MILS

Collaborators: Ing.arch. Richard šranko, Ing.arch. Marian Gombarček

Text description provided by the architects. The story of BLNT family house began in 2015. A young family with two kids decided to move to Vrakuňa neighbourhood located on the edge of Slovak capital - Bratislava. As it is typical for this location, the site is absolutely flat and the surrounding environment is still carrying many historical connotations to its original rural context.

Initially after seeing the clean plot we started to organize it in a way it would benefit the clients as much as possible. Our main goal was to create a compact house with a simple volume, which is not going to stick out of the surroundings. This simple volume placed in the front of the site cuts only a reasonable portion of the garden and provides privacy from the street. The first floor includes an open space living-room united with the kitchen, guest bedroom and other functional elements. This whole semi-public living space opens up to the garden with a swimming pool. On the second floor we can find kids' bedrooms and a private master bedroom.

The exterior of BLNT house reflects typical local materials used on structures around for a long time. We chose white structured plaster, wooden cladding, and white bricks as a vocabulary of design language. Perforated brick walls are used as an artistic detail here, as well as a functional element providing shading and privacy with the option to look through. In the end the clients got a house with contemporary expression and a touch of local tradition which helps it blend to the already built-up area of Bratislava.