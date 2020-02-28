World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Spa
  4. Spain
  5. Espai CEL – Thermal Baths / Arquetipus projectes arquitectònics

Espai CEL – Thermal Baths / Arquetipus projectes arquitectònics

Save this project
Espai CEL – Thermal Baths / Arquetipus projectes arquitectònics

© Ferran Robusté Cumplido © Ferran Robusté Cumplido © Ferran Robusté Cumplido © Ferran Robusté Cumplido + 29

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Spa, Therm
Caldes de Montbui, Spain
  • Design Team: Maria Almirall Ferrerons, Ferran Robusté Cumplido
  • Draftsman: Raquel García Pérez
  • Planimetric Survey: Enric Forgas - CARTSIG Serveis Topogràfics
  • Structural Engineering: RV4 - Emma Leach y Carme Bernal
  • Technical Architect: Josep Rubies
  • Contractor: Construcciones Francisco Rubio
  • 3 D Images: Marc Berga
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ferran Robusté Cumplido
© Ferran Robusté Cumplido

Text description provided by the architects. With the aim to create a new thermal water space in the pre-existing building of the Termes Victòria Spa Hotel in Caldes de Montbui, we proposed to enter the spaces created about 250 years ago, and used historically for the reservoir of the original thermal water and of the cooled thermal water for the use mainly curative and well-being of people. Its function of deposits had always left them hidden to the visitor and their discovery was key to deciding that it was a captivating place to show and to convert it as a unique space for the enjoyment of the senses. In the spaces of the old deposits and also partly in the traditional bath gallery, the different swimming pools have been located, each with some characteristic different from the other, but all of them created for the purpose of relaxing and enjoying the mineral-medicinal properties of the thousand year old thermal water.

Save this picture!
© Ferran Robusté Cumplido
© Ferran Robusté Cumplido
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Ferran Robusté Cumplido
© Ferran Robusté Cumplido

With the will of being as neutral as possible, we chose to preserve the footprint of the different historical periods that the space has experienced. The original stone, the phase of the walls covered with the conservation of the water mark and the current period in which contemporary elements and materials can clearly be read. The white stone that covers most of the surfaces brings us the memory of the bathtubs still today in use in the traditional thermal spa. Especially intense and interesting for our team and also for the property was the whole process of discovery, data collection, writing of the project, the work and the study of all the sensory factors.

Save this picture!
© Ferran Robusté Cumplido
© Ferran Robusté Cumplido
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Ferran Robusté Cumplido
© Ferran Robusté Cumplido

The peculiarity is that at the moment that we decided to work inside, the deposits are still in use and they are full of water. This forced us to make very accurate data in a very short time, knowing that we would not be able to access there again after one year, at the beginning of the works. During the writing of the project we also discovered the existence of a large stream that collects much of the waters of Caldes and runs exactly below the main gallery, and on which one of the main vessels has been located. Finally, the execution, while the hotel building was in full use, forced us to carry out with a very careful coordination to minimize the negative effects of the work on the users of the establishment. In the final result it can be perceived all this intensity and care in the works and in the details, and it is a space that invites you to see it but especially to live it.

Save this picture!
© Ferran Robusté Cumplido
© Ferran Robusté Cumplido

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Carrer de Barcelona, 12, 08140 Caldes de Montbui, Barcelona, Spain

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Arquetipus projectes arquitectònics
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Spa Therm Spain
Cite: "Espai CEL – Thermal Baths / Arquetipus projectes arquitectònics" [Espai CEL – Centro lúdico de agua termal / Arquetipus projectes arquitectònics] 28 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933643/espai-cel-nil-thermal-baths-arquetipus-projectes-arquitectonics/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream