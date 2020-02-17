Final Call for Entries to A' Design Awards & Competition 2020

Save this picture! Yuanlu Community Center. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

If you've procrastinated, now is your last chance to enter your design in the 2020 A’ Design Award Competition - the final call for entries ends February 28th, 2020 for an opportunity to showcase your work to a global audience. The international competition was "born out of the desire to underline the best designs and well-designed products" of designers, architects, and innovators from all design fields. Among other design competitions and awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale with over 100 design categories.

+ 19

Among these categories, a selection related to the built environment includes Architecture, Building and Structure Design; Interior Space and Exhibition Design; Building Materials, Construction Components, Structures & Systems; Landscape Planning and Garden Design; Urban Planning and Urban Design; and Engineering, Construction, and Infrastructure Design. The A’ Design Award also recognizes projects in broader categories, such as Good Industrial Design, Good Architecture Design, or Good Product Design.

Entries will be judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals, and media members. Unlike other awards, A’ Design uses a peer-review process with anonymous voting and evaluation of entries. Each jury member is required to sign a jury agreement and follow a code of conduct. In addition, jurors may not be employees of the participating companies, to avoid conflicts of interest. This jury process has been designed to lead to more fair and equitable decisions, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards.

Save this picture! Winners' Exhibition. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Winners of an A' Design Award receive a trophy alongside a host of other benefits: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, inclusion in a yearbook publication, winners' badges, an exclusive interview to be featured on the A' Design Awards website, inclusion in the world design rankings, an invite to a gala night hosted by the Award for networking, feedback notes from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign are all available to winners.

The submission period for the A' Design Award closes on February 28th, 2020. You can submit your design, or find out more about the awards in multiple languages. After the winners are announced on April 15th, 2020, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. See a selection of Platinum Award winners from previous years below.

One Year Project / Kotaro Anzai

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2019

Save this picture! One Year Project. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Yuanlu Community Center / Jie Lee

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2019

Save this picture! Yuanlu Community Center. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Impression Nanxi River / Ting Wang

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2018

Save this picture! Impression Nanxi River. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Light Waterfall Sales Center / Kris Lin

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2018

Save this picture! Light Waterfall. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

The Curtain / Qun Wen

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2018

Save this picture! The Curtain. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Malangen Retreat / Snorre Stinessen

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2018

Save this picture! Malangen Retreat. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Manshausen Island Resort / Snorre Stinessen

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2017

Save this picture! Manshausen Island Resort. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Villafound Jade Hotel Lijiang / Nie Jianping

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2017

Save this picture! Villafound Jade Hotel Lijiang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Heavenly Water / Zhenfei Wang

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2017

Save this picture! Heavenly Water Service. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

One Main / Raphael Crespin

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2016

Save this picture! One Main. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Tai Chi / Kris Lin

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2015

Save this picture! Tai Chi. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Grotto Sauna / PARTISANS

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2015

Save this picture! Grotto Sauna. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Xian Jiaotong-Liverpool University / Andrew Bromberg

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2014

Save this picture! Xian Jiaotong-Liverpool University. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Remember to submit your design before February 28th, 2020 for a chance to win and be featured in a future ArchDaily post! Results will be announced to the public on April 15, 2020.