Los Huertos Housing / Ensalada Works + Architecture NRA

Lead Architect: Nuria Ramos, Marta Badiola, Jorge Pizarro

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Tena Valley, a territory recognized as the Ordesa-Viñamala Biosphere Reserve and one of the best representations of the Pyrenees mountain ecosystems. Sallent de Gállego is a small town of a thousand inhabitants at the source of the Gállego river that forms a network with other settlements in the area. This structure forms a complex territory in which the links that form the cultural, economic and productive structure of the place determine the starting conditions of the project.

In this context, an architecture understood as an assembly is developed, produced simultaneously and at different scales, conditioned by personal relationships between neighborhood residents, the formation and management of a group of 10 foreign cooperative members that make up a community of solidarity financing in the project, the their involvement in the design and decision-making process on each of the individualized homes, the impact that this has on the construction of social relations and coexistence in the new community of neighbors.

All this collides with a natural and professional ecosystem, guilds rooted in the valley whose technical and business capabilities join those of an optional team working remotely. A situation of strange hybridization of digital technologies with traditional technologies linked to ways of making manuals that involve temporary processes close to slow-living and in close relationship with the times of nature and its climatic processes.

The project building is the result of this interaction between people and territories, processes and matter, in which the response to a sustainable development of the place is given from the deep integration of the relationship of local people with nature, the conservation of its activities and productive fabric, and the maintenance of traditional knowledge and the use of local natural resources.