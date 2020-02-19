World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. House Among Trees / El Sindicato Arquitectura

House Among Trees / El Sindicato Arquitectura

Save this project
House Among Trees / El Sindicato Arquitectura

© Andrés Villota © Andrés Villota © Isabel Delgado © Andrés Villota + 46

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Houses Interiors
Quito, Ecuador
  • Lead Architects: Xavier Duque, María Mercedes Reinoso, Nicolás Viteri
  • Executive Drawing Collaboration: Marie Combette
  • Joinery: Juan Cajamarca
  • Brickwork: Cristian Espinoza
  • Illustration: Carlos Valarezo
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© José de la Torre
© José de la Torre

Text description provided by the architects. In a plot with large trees, the client sought to live in proximity to nature, that it must become a characteristic part of the architecture and that it gets inhabited as well as the built object.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Villota
© Andrés Villota
Save this picture!
Site plan - 1:125 Paper A1
Site plan - 1:125 Paper A1
Save this picture!
© Andrés Villota
© Andrés Villota

Respecting the trees and shrubs of the land, a modular path, in which different living spaces connect between themselves, is defined. The social spaces opens to the path and to the visual projection of nature and closes towards the street, the private ones closes towards the path and become completely withdrawn.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Villota
© Andrés Villota

As condition, each constructed space has a visual relationship and a direct physical connection with at least one natural space. While the path clearly defines the central garden of the house as semi-private, the living spaces give their own character to their gardens.

Save this picture!
© José de la Torre
© José de la Torre

In spaces in need of privacy such as bedrooms and bathrooms, the character is introverted. Its gardens are delimited by load-bearing facades filled with bahareque and by exterior walls, which separated from living spaces, ensure privacy and direct connection with nature.

Save this picture!
© Isabel Delgado
© Isabel Delgado
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Isabel Delgado
© Isabel Delgado

In spaces intended for social activities such as kitchen, dining room and living room, the character is extroverted. .

Save this picture!
© José de la Torre
© José de la Torre
Save this picture!
Illustration 01
Illustration 01
Save this picture!
© Andrés Villota
© Andrés Villota

The gardens are delimited by glass-filled load-bearing facades, windows and doors that ensure visual permeability towards the constructed object and by the plot boundaries

Save this picture!
© José de la Torre
© José de la Torre
Save this picture!
Illustration 02
Illustration 02
Save this picture!
© Andrés Villota
© Andrés Villota

The load-bearing facades combine the notion of structure with that of frame. Prefabricating with solid wood a single type of minimal cross-shaped column, repeating it in 1.22m modules and joining them together in their thirds, we create load-bearing facades that ensure structural stability and result in spans with dimensions suitable for anchoring glass, windows, doors and bahareques according to what the character of the built object impose.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Villota
© Andrés Villota

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
El Sindicato Arquitectura
Office

Products

Wood Glass

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Ecuador
Cite: "House Among Trees / El Sindicato Arquitectura" [Casa entre árboles / El Sindicato Arquitectura] 19 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933622/house-among-trees-el-sindicato-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream