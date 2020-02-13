World
Atelier Toiro Salon / Hitotomori Architects

Atelier Toiro Salon / Hitotomori Architects

© Hiroki Kawata

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store
Ikoma, Japan
  • Architects: Hitotomori Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 82.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Hiroki Kawata
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Daiko, NEW LIGHT POTTERY
  • Architect In Charge: Yoshiaki Nagasaka
  • Design Team: HITOTOMORI ARCHITECTS:Yoshiaki Nagasaka,Chie Tadokoro
  • Client: Atelier toiro, Itoe Iizuka, Hitomi Goshoo
  • Construction: Atelier Loowe,Tetsuya Tanji, Shoki Naka
  • Lighting Design: Daiko Denki, Takahiro Muranishi
  • Steel Frame Construction: Yusei, Takatoshi Kamiya
  • Furniture Manufacturer: Revery Chair, Maki Atarashi
  • Fabric Wrok: fabricscape, Kiyohiko Yamamoto
© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata

Text description provided by the architects. This is a hair salon started by two women who named the salon ‘atelier toiro’. ‘Toiro’ literally means 10 colors, but it is symbolic of variety and diversity.  It is also a type of word play which represents ‘+ color’. The salon owners explained to us that they imagined a space which would allow people with various personalities and experiences to all have their talents flourish.In truth, I had thought that hair design was focused on the surface appearance of the hair. I was deeply impressed to learn that it is only through the careful treatment and care of the scalp, roots, and underlying hair—the underlying base— which allows for a hairstyle to maintain the beauty which is visible to us.We took this idea of the importance of creating an underlying base in order to allow talents to truly flourish as the essential spirit of toiro.

© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata

With this idea in mind, we kept the precisely aligned LGS, concrete, ALC, insulation materials,reinforcing panels, terrazzo, and larch pine boards and left them exposed as an essential component of the interior design in order to create a space which, ‘internally aligned, beautifully expresses its true personality.’ In addition, we recessed two openings approximately two meters from the building facade to create the impression of the hair salon being independent from the building. Setting back the salon’s entry also opened up the space underneath the shop’s eaves to the city and allowed it to blend with the surrounding neighborhood. 

© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata

While this type of interior is not well known, the salon owners acceptance of the beauty of the  building’s substrate—commonly acknowledged by architects—has resulted in a salon in which each of the many customers’ originality and individuality can be brought to the surface and sent out into the world.

© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata

Project location

Address: Ikoma, Nara, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Atelier Toiro Salon / Hitotomori Architects" 13 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933595/atelier-toiro-salon-hitotomori-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

