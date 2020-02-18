Wandering Museum / Héctor Ayarza

+ 29

Lead Architects: Luis Guillén, Omar Torres

Construction: Omar Vanega, Jesús Bonilla-Gil

Container Supplier: Arquitainer

Promoter: Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Panamá

Container Façade Art: Cisco Merel

Text description provided by the architects. Boxes of different origin and with different vocation, come, after countless drifts through remote cities and towns of Panama, to the presence of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Panama City, to a momentary rest, before continue it’s way.

They have arrived settling on earth, as if they were born from it. Now, in this collective situation, they play and accommodate. The stone boxes offer a facade to the sky and create spaces for the user and their movements - the dynamics of “the sustained” -, the metal boxes, floating, have left their vocation of industrial load and now have the privilege of accommodating the uses of exhibition hall one, and educational workshop, the other one; in -the dynamics of "the content" -.

They deal with playfulness and culturedness, they are implanted in the space to articulate the actions that arise with the museum as the main witness and rest on what was the border between the former Canal Zone and Panama City.