Wandering Museum / Héctor Ayarza

Wandering Museum / Héctor Ayarza

© Fernando Alda

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Museum
Panama
  • Lead Architects: Luis Guillén, Omar Torres
  • Construction: Omar Vanega, Jesús Bonilla-Gil
  • Container Supplier: Arquitainer
  • Promoter: Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Panamá
  • Container Façade Art: Cisco Merel
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Text description provided by the architects. Boxes of different origin and with different vocation, come, after countless drifts through remote cities and towns of Panama, to the presence of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Panama City, to a momentary rest, before continue it’s way.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Plan
Plan
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

They have arrived settling on earth, as if they were born from it. Now, in this collective situation, they play and accommodate. The stone boxes offer a facade to the sky and create spaces for the user and their movements - the dynamics of “the sustained” -, the metal boxes, floating, have left their vocation of industrial load and now have the privilege of accommodating the uses of exhibition hall one, and educational workshop, the other one; in -the dynamics of "the content" -.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

They deal with playfulness and culturedness, they are implanted in the space to articulate the actions that arise with the museum as the main witness and rest on what was the border between the former Canal Zone and Panama City.

Cortesía de Héctor Ayarza
Cortesía de Héctor Ayarza

Project location

Address: Panama, Panama

Héctor Ayarza
Office

